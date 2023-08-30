Subway's Footlong-Shaped Blimp Restaurant Touches Down in Miami

There are plenty of unique dining experiences, from a cliffside cave in Italy to an underwater restaurant in Norway. Even in South Florida, you can have a casual Brazilian backyard dinner à la Regina's Farm in Fort Lauderdale or agriculture-centric feasts like Swank Table at Swank Farm in Loxahatchee.
However, if you're looking for something adventurous locally, consider adding dinner in a submarine sandwich-shaped blimp to the list of off-kilter ways to consume a meal.
Next month, Subway will offer a select number of fans the opportunity to dine in a footlong restaurant in the sky.
On September 1, the fast-food brand launches "Subway in the Sky" — a sub-shaped blimp that invites guests to dine 1,000 feet above the ground. The ship touches down in the Miami area for three days and is available for reservations September 24-26.
The blimp is part of Subway's "Eat Fresh Refresh" roll-out of the brand's fresh-sliced deli meat in its new "Deli Hero" subs. The menu expansion is part of a rebrand launched in 2021 following declining sales.
Over the past two years, Subway has worked to overhaul its menu, adding signature sandwiches to improve sales. Changes have included the introduction of fresh-sliced meats, resulting in one of the most complex upgrades in Subway history, from reorganizing its supply chain to installing an estimated $80 million worth of deli meat slicers in Subway restaurants nationwide.
Maintaining that momentum, the airborne eatery has been designed to embody "the Beast," a Deli Hero entry that requires a half-pound of sliced-to-order meat. The South Florida stop — the blimp departs from North Perry Airport in Hollywood — is one of only a handful of U.S. cities the Subway in the Sky will visit, including Kansas City, Atlanta, and Orlando.
The restaurant is in a gondola under the nearly 180-foot-long "footlong" and can accommodate up to six sandwich lovers on each 45-minute trip. That means that up to 40 Subway fans can enjoy a sandwich "flight" of all four Deli Hero subs each day. They include the "Titan Turkey," "Grand Slam Ham," "Garlic Roast Beef," and the blimp-shaped "the Beast," a massive sub that pairs pepperoni, salami, turkey, ham, roast beef, and double provolone cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise, and Subway's "MVP" vinaigrette.
For detailed flight information and reservations on the Subway in the Sky, visit Register.SubwayInTheSky.com.
In addition to the Subway in the Sky rides, Subway is also providing an opportunity to attend Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas with a new Subway in the Sky online game. To participate, diners can scan the QR code on display at Subway restaurants to play a blimp-themed slot machine game that enters them in a sweepstakes for a chance to win a Super Bowl trip while also unlocking a chance to win special discounts on Deli Hero subs, including a 15 percent discount or $6 footlong sandwiches.