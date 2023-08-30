 Subway in the Sky Blimp to Stop in Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Subway's Footlong-Shaped Blimp Restaurant Touches Down in Miami

The "Subway in the Sky" blimp invites you to dine on the brand's subs 1,000 feet above Miami.
August 30, 2023
Subway offers a unique dining experience: a sandwich "flight" aboard a 180 foot-long blimp.
Subway offers a unique dining experience: a sandwich "flight" aboard a 180 foot-long blimp. Subway photo
Share this:
There are plenty of unique dining experiences, from a cliffside cave in Italy to an underwater restaurant in Norway. Even in South Florida, you can have a casual Brazilian backyard dinner à la Regina's Farm in Fort Lauderdale or agriculture-centric feasts like Swank Table at Swank Farm in Loxahatchee.

However, if you're looking for something adventurous locally, consider adding dinner in a submarine sandwich-shaped blimp to the list of off-kilter ways to consume a meal.

Next month, Subway will offer a select number of fans the opportunity to dine in a footlong restaurant in the sky.

On September 1, the fast-food brand launches "Subway in the Sky" — a sub-shaped blimp that invites guests to dine 1,000 feet above the ground. The ship touches down in the Miami area for three days and is available for reservations September 24-26.

The blimp is part of Subway's "Eat Fresh Refresh" roll-out of the brand's fresh-sliced deli meat in its new "Deli Hero" subs. The menu expansion is part of a rebrand launched in 2021 following declining sales.

Over the past two years, Subway has worked to overhaul its menu, adding signature sandwiches to improve sales. Changes have included the introduction of fresh-sliced meats, resulting in one of the most complex upgrades in Subway history, from reorganizing its supply chain to installing an estimated $80 million worth of deli meat slicers in Subway restaurants nationwide.

Maintaining that momentum, the airborne eatery has been designed to embody "the Beast," a Deli Hero entry that requires a half-pound of sliced-to-order meat. The South Florida stop — the blimp departs from North Perry Airport in Hollywood — is one of only a handful of U.S. cities the Subway in the Sky will visit, including Kansas City, Atlanta, and Orlando.

The restaurant is in a gondola under the nearly 180-foot-long "footlong" and can accommodate up to six sandwich lovers on each 45-minute trip. That means that up to 40 Subway fans can enjoy a sandwich "flight" of all four Deli Hero subs each day. They include the "Titan Turkey," "Grand Slam Ham," "Garlic Roast Beef," and the blimp-shaped "the Beast," a massive sub that pairs pepperoni, salami, turkey, ham, roast beef, and double provolone cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise, and Subway's "MVP" vinaigrette.

For detailed flight information and reservations on the Subway in the Sky, visit Register.SubwayInTheSky.com.
 
In addition to the Subway in the Sky rides, Subway is also providing an opportunity to attend Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas with a new Subway in the Sky online game. To participate, diners can scan the QR code on display at Subway restaurants to play a blimp-themed slot machine game that enters them in a sweepstakes for a chance to win a Super Bowl trip while also unlocking a chance to win special discounts on Deli Hero subs, including a 15 percent discount or $6 footlong sandwiches.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending

Toast the NFL Preseason With Bud Light’s New Commemorative Miami Dolphins Can

Sports

Toast the NFL Preseason With Bud Light’s New Commemorative Miami Dolphins Can

By Ryan Yousefi
Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Bar Gilda Pop-Up, Cheesy Bread Deals, and Chef's Counter Experience

Things To Do

Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Bar Gilda Pop-Up, Cheesy Bread Deals, and Chef's Counter Experience

By Rachel Costa
More Than Meets the Pie: Far Out Pizza Serves Superb Slices and Subs on Calle Ocho

Openings & Closings

More Than Meets the Pie: Far Out Pizza Serves Superb Slices and Subs on Calle Ocho

By Douglas Markowitz
New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Pressed Juicery, Pure Green, and Social 27 Supper Club

Openings & Closings

New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Pressed Juicery, Pure Green, and Social 27 Supper Club

By Nicole Danna
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation