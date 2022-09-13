Sports & Social Will Bring the Ultimate Sports Experience to Miami Worldcenter

click to enlarge Miami Worldcenter's city-within-a-city concept Photo courtesy of Miami Worldcenter Associates

Sports & Social, a massive sports bar, is coming to downtown Miami as part of the $4 billion, 27-acre multi-use Miami Worldcenter that — when complete —will include apartments, two hotels (including the Citizen M), restaurants, and retail establishments.Sports & Social was developed by Live Hospitality & Entertainment to be a dining, entertainment, and sports viewing complex. The company currently has nine locations around the country adjacent to professional sports stadiums or high-profile entertainment and lifestyle districts.Nitin Motwani, managing partner of Miami Worldcenter Associates, tellsthat the Worldcenter is located a few steps from the FTX arena and a 15-minute drive from Loan Depot Park. "Having a concept like Sports & Social at Miami Worldcenter that caters not only to diehard sports fans but also your everyday consumer just made sense," says Motwani. "The incredible food and beverage options and interactive programming also made the concept especially alluring."He further explains that there is a lack of an upscale sports and entertainment setting like Sports & Social in the downtown Miami area compared to other sports complexes in major metropolitan areas like Dallas and Atlanta.Judy Moore, senior vice president of marketing for Live Hospitality & Entertainment, confirms that Sports & Social will benefit from its proximity to the FTX Arena. "Our experience operating Sports & Socials adjacent to iconic venues like the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium and Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park will allow us to create a program of daily special experiences and energy for this location," she shares withSports & Social will occupy approximately 20,000 square feet featuring an open-air third level and a rooftop restaurant. Inside, a 53-foot LED display will stream a variety of games at once. Social games will also be available such as skee-ball, foosball, pop-a-shot, arcade games, shuffleboard, and beer pong. Guests can also look forward to Saturday and Sunday brunch and sports bar favorites like burgers, flatbreads, and chicken wings.Sports & Social is an entertaining addition to the "city-within-a-city" idea for Miami Worldcenter. The developers created this project to be its own city inside of Miami, with restaurants and entertainment a pivotal part of the appeal to residents and visitors.“Whether you’re living here or just visiting, the idea is that Miami Worldcenter will have everything you need – and want – within a ten-block radius," says Motwani.Bowlero has been added as part of the entertainment lineup and nationally known brands such as Sephora and Lucid Motors have been confirmed as tenants. Sports & Social is joining a restaurant lineup that includes Brasserie Laurel and El Vecino by Michael Beltran, Chicago’s Maple & Ash, and Etta. Currently, there is no set opening date for the sports-themed restaurant.“These restaurants were carefully selected to ensure there was a variety of options not just in types of cuisine, but also ambiance and there is more to come," says Motwani. "We are curating a food and beverage experience that welcomes all types of people and occasions.”