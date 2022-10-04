September 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Bar La Real in downtown Miami closed as Miami gets ready to embrace several new establishments by heavy hitters such as Antonio Bachour, Brad Kilgore, and Bar Lab.
Openings
282 NW 25th St., Miami
Bartaco
786-822-8226
bartaco.com
Capital Tacos1900 NE Miami Ct., Miami
786-753-5562
capitaltacos.com
Fi'lia1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-239-1330
sbe.com/restaurants
Gala235 23rd St., Miami Beach
305-686-4252
galamiami.com
Happea's1250 S. Miami Ave., Miami
954-367-2548
happeas.com
Hof's House of Sweets601 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-368-4320
hofshouseofsweets.com
Joe's Pizza240 NW 25th St., Miami
786-230-1441
joespizzanyc.com
Kush at Clevelander South Beach1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-532-4006
kushhospitality.com
Mandrake Miami210 23rd St., Miami Beach
305-397-8036
mandrakemiami.com
Mayfair Grill3000 Florida Ave., Miami
305-441-0000
mayfairhousemiami.com
Pokekai8455 NW 53rd St., Doral
786-636-1082
pokekaiofficial.com
Pura Vida6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami
puravidamiami.com
QP Tapas1831 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
305-882-2600
qptapas.com
Spiked Rich Ice Cream8550 NW 53rd St., Doral
305-456-9233
spikedrich.com
Sproutz at the Aventura Mall19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura
305-974-2004
eatsproutz.com
Sushi Bar1435 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach
305-423-5888
sushibarhospitality.com
Timpano450 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-462-9119
timpanolasolas.com
Vice Burger723 Lincoln Ln N., Miami Beach
305-306-7392
viceburger.com
The WrapperSmorgasburg Miami
2600 NW Second Ave., Miami
instagram.com/thewrappermiami
Zazzy's Pizza2525 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-992-0241
zazzys.com
Closings
- Bar La Real
Coming Attractions
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - opening at Aventura Parksquare
- Arlo Wynwood - hotel with multiple eating and drinking establishments by Bar Lab and Brad Kilgore
- Apocalypse BBQ - pop-up opening a brick and mortar
- Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - opening soon
- Balagan - opening soon
- Beauty and the Butcher - Jeremy Ford and Grove Bay Hospitality Group opening a restaurant
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - opening a location in downtown Miami
- Black Tap - New York burger and shake restaurant opening in Brickell
- Bodega Taqueria - locations in Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, and more coming soon
- Bouchon Bistro - Thomas Keller brings his bistro to Coral Gables
- Brasamasa - opening in downtown Miami
- Brasserie Laurel - Michael Beltran opening a brasserie
- Brooklyn Dumpling Shop - automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood
- Café Habana - New York restaurant opening in Brickell
- Eating House - Giorgio Rapicavoli reopening his Coral Gables favorite
- Eataly - coming to Miami
- El Vecino - Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge
- Etta - Chicago transplant opening at Miami WorldCenter
- Esplanade at Aventura - new dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- Dairy Goods - opening first Miami location
- Felice - opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Ford's Garage - automotive-themed burger and beer joint opening in South Florida
- The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
- Frank Pepe Pizzeria - Connecticut pizza coming to South Florida
- Gramps 2 - opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea - opening soon
- Hell's Kitchen - Gordon Ramsay brings his reality-themed restaurant to Miami
- The Henry - Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami
- Icebox Cafe - opening in the Falls
- Joe's Pizza - NYC staple coming to Miami
- John Martin’s Irish Pub - returning to Coral Gables
- Julia & Henry's - food hall opening in downtown Miami
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Lucky Cat - Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
- Mai-Kai - beloved restaurant reopening in the future
- Max'd Out Donuts - Max Santiago opening a doughnut shop
- Maple & Ash - Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami WorldCenter
- MaryGold's - Brad Kilgore and Bar Lab's signature restaurant at the Arlo Wynwood
- Michy's Kitchen Shack - Michelle Bernstein opening a fast-casual fried chicken restaurant
- News Cafe - iconic South Beach restaurant to reopen
- Oro + Elixir - opening in Miami
- Pastis - iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood
- Pubbelly Sushi - expanding with several new locations
- Pura Vida - opening in West Palm Beach
- Rao's - classic NYC red sauce restaurant opening in Miami Beach
- Sant Ambroeus - opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- The Salty - opening in Coconut Grove
- Sports & Social - sports bar and entertainment complex opening in Miami
- Sprouts Farmers Market - opening in Miami
- Sra. Martinez - Michelle Bernstein bringing back the beloved restaurant
- Stalk & Spade - plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
- Sweet Melody - ice cream scoop shop coming to Coral Gables
- Tablé - Antonio Bachour opening a Design District restaurant
- Trader Joe's - Opening in Edgewater
- Tropical Distillers - distillery opening in Allapattah
- Whole Foods Market - opening in Edgewater; proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Wicked Lick - Key West nitro ice cream shop looking to open in Miami