September 2021 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Highlights include David Grutman's trio of eateries at Miami Beach's Firestone Garage, the reopening of Michael Beltran's Chug's, and the grand opening of the Pool Hall above Red Rooster Overtown.
Sadly, Miami bid farewell to Sparky's Roadside Barbecue in September.
Looking ahead, Michael Schwartz is set to open Harry's Pizzeria in Miami Beach and two local favorites — Eating House and Mai-Kai — have announced plans to reopen.
- The Berry Farm. 13720 SW 216th St., Miami; 786-701-8100; visittheberryfarm.com
- Burgermeister Brickell. 1111 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-500-1424; burgermeistermia.com
- Casa Mariano. 8200 NW 27th St., Doral; 305-392-0507; casamariano.com
- Chicken & the Egg. 228 SE First St., Miami; 786-803-8329; chickenandtheeggmia.com
- Chug's. 3444 Main Hwy., Cocnut Grove; 786-353-2940; chugsdiner.com
- Halloween Pop-Up at Death or Glory. 116 NE Sixth Ave., Delray Beach; 561-808-8814; deathorglorybar.com
- Hoja at the Generator Miami. 3120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-496-5730; hojataqueria.com
- I Scream Gelato. 211 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-364-5156; iscream-gelato.com
- La Cañita. 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; lacanitamiami.com
- Los Felix. 3413 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove 305-640-5013; losfelixmiami.com
- Mimi's Miami. 2501 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; mimismiami.com
- Mooby's Pop-up at Tin Roof. 8 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; moobyspopup.com
- The Pool Hall at Red Rooster Overtown. 920 NW Second Ave, Miami; 305-640-9880; redroosterovertown.com
- Reef Kitchens Night Market. 626 S. Miami Ave., Miami; reeftechnology.com
- Sérêvène. 1920 Collins Ave., Miami Beach ; 786-770-8200; greystonemiamibeach.com
- Sushi Fly Chicken. 1575 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-90-0800; sushiflychicken.com
- Tipsy Flamingo. 40 NE First Ave., Miami; 305-713-7839; tipsyflamingomiami.com
- Tooth Fairy. 1575 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-508-9799; groothospitality.com
- Winker's Diner. 1575 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-831-7274; groothospitality.com
- Over Under (closed temporarily for beverage sales but serving food on the patio)
- Pizza Rustica (Lincoln Road location only)
- Sparky's Roadside Barbecue
- Aba - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon
- The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
- Barbakoa - Eileen Andrade opening a restaurant at the Doral Yard
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
- Botanico Gin and Cookhouse - Opening in CocoWalk
- Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
- Brasserie Laurel - Michael Beltran opening a brasserie
- Ceiba - Mead coming to Miami
- Delilah - Upscale eatery and lounge opening in Brickell
- Dune - Reopening with Laurent Tourondel at the helm
- Eating House - Giorgio Rapicavoli reopening his Coral Gables favorite.
- El Vecino - Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge
- Etta - Chicago transplant opening at Miami WorldCenter
- Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- Felice - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
- Gramps 2 - Opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
- Harry's Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz opening a Harry's in Miami Beach
- The Henry - Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami
- Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
- Joe's Pizza - NYC staple coming to Miami
- John Martin’s Irish Pub - Returning to Coral Gables
- Julia & Henry's - Food hall opening in Downtown Miami
- La Bottega - Opening in 2021
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Lucky Cat - Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
- Mai-Kai - Beloved restaurant reopening in the future.
- Maple & Ash - Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami WorldCenter
- Michael's Genuine Food & Drink - Reopening with a fresh look
- Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti
- Pastis - Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood
- Pubbelly Sushi - Expanding with several new locations
- Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
- Saint Ambroeus - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell
- Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral
- Skinny Latina Healthy Kitchen & Market - Opening in Coral Gables
- Sprouts Farmers Market - Coming to Miami
- Stalk & Spade - Plant-based fast casual restaurant coming to South Florida
- Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
- Trader Joe's - Sources say locations are opening in Coral Gables and Edgewater
- Tropezon - Tapas bar opening in South Beach
- Tropical Distillers - Distillery opening in Allapattah
- True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations