 Sad Miami Airport Sandwich Gets Roasted on Instagram | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Ultra Sad Miami Airport Sandwich Properly Roasted in the Comments

A sad-looking sandwich purchased at Miami Airport is being roasted on Instagram for every little thing its lacking.
September 13, 2024
Would you consider this a sandwich? This is what was sold at the Miami Airport.
Would you consider this a sandwich? This is what was sold at the Miami Airport. Screenshot via @maiseu/Instagram
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

In August, New Times reported about a sad Miami Airport pizza that went viral on Reddit for its questionable looks. Now, New Times is unfortunately back with another depressing airport find — and this time it might be even worse.

Friday morning, Anton Antipov (@maiseu), a professional bodybuilding champion and fitness model hailing from Belarus, posted a photo of a $10 turkey and cheese "sandwich" he purchased at Miami International Airport. While in his caption he refers to it as a "sandwich," New Times staffers and his 360,000 Instagram followers are having a hard time calling it one.

"It's a very depressing sad-wich," jokes Antipov in a message to New Times.

His Instagram post reads, "$10 turkey and cheese sandwich at Miami Airport. It didn’t look sufficient in the clear container and I didn’t see what’s inside it until I opened it, since it was sealed, but the place closed by then as I was on a red-eye flight to London. Miami is on some bullshit."

The so-called sandwich looks like a soggy piece of white bread with an old niblet of lettuce next to a strange slither of turkey. Then, if you squint hard enough, you can almost see a nibbled-looking piece of cheese the size of two quarters. You honestly have to see it to believe it.
While the "sandwich" lacked in every single way, it made for a hilarious comment section.

His followers immediately started roasting the Fyre Festival-looking sandwich, with one writing, "That's the saddest sandwich I've ever seen, lol." Another commenter wrote, "*Places tiny piece of lettuce in middle of bread* Yep, that looks about right."

Others sarcastically wrote, "Don't eat it all at once," "Share some with the rest of us," "Bulking up?" "Poverty macros," and "Did you get the diet one?" Which were all perfect as Antipov is a professional bodybuilder.

Among many other funny ones, New Times' favorite comment was, "WTF? This deserves a news article."

Well, sir. You got your article.
click to enlarge
"Don't eat it all at once," and "Bulking up" are two of the many sarcastic comments posted on the Instagram post of the sad sandwich.
Screenshot via Instagram/@maiseu
Antipov hilariously tells New Times that not only did he buy one of these despicable sandwiches — he bought two of them. (He was on the go to take a red-eye flight to London, and nothing else was open.)

"Everything was closing, so, when I bought it, I couldn’t see the contents of the sandwich because it was sealed and had a huge label on it. There was some turkey sticking out, and I was hungry, so I bought it. Matter of fact, I got two because I figured it might not be filling enough," he explains. "I was shocked when I opened it. I even looked around the airport to see if someone was gonna pop out and maybe prank me because there was no way that someone actually made that and sealed it and then sold it, the place had closed by the time I opened it waiting for my flight."

He confirms that the kiosk the sad sandwich was purchased from was a kiosk located at Gate 7 before his flight on Virgin Airlines.

Although he tells us it was just five minutes before midnight when he grabbed the sandwiches, there's still no excuse.

Nevertheless, Miami International Airport, please feed your travelers properly. At least make a sandwich with a full slice of cheese. Sincerely, everyone. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa
UMiami Bagel Emporium Forced to Relocate, Building to Be Demolished

Openings & Closings

UMiami Bagel Emporium Forced to Relocate, Building to Be Demolished

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
New Coral Gables Japanese-Inspired Spot Opens With Epic Tasting Menus

Openings & Closings

New Coral Gables Japanese-Inspired Spot Opens With Epic Tasting Menus

By Michelle Muslera
$16 Million Waterfront Food, Drink, and Music Venue Opens in Fort Lauderdale

Openings & Closings

$16 Million Waterfront Food, Drink, and Music Venue Opens in Fort Lauderdale

By Jesse Scott
11 Miami Restaurants Opening This Fall We Cant Wait To Try

Openings & Closings

11 Miami Restaurants Opening This Fall We Cant Wait To Try

By Michelle Muslera and Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation