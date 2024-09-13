Ultra Sad Miami Airport Sandwich Properly Roasted in the Comments

Friday morning, Anton Antipov (@maiseu), a professional bodybuilding champion and fitness model hailing from Belarus, posted a photo of a $10 turkey and cheese "sandwich" he purchased at Miami International Airport. While in his caption he refers to it as a "sandwich," New Times staffers and his 360,000 Instagram followers are having a hard time calling it one.
"It's a very depressing sad-wich," jokes Antipov in a message to New Times.
His Instagram post reads, "$10 turkey and cheese sandwich at Miami Airport. It didn’t look sufficient in the clear container and I didn’t see what’s inside it until I opened it, since it was sealed, but the place closed by then as I was on a red-eye flight to London. Miami is on some bullshit."
The so-called sandwich looks like a soggy piece of white bread with an old niblet of lettuce next to a strange slither of turkey. Then, if you squint hard enough, you can almost see a nibbled-looking piece of cheese the size of two quarters. You honestly have to see it to believe it.
While the "sandwich" lacked in every single way, it made for a hilarious comment section.
His followers immediately started roasting the Fyre Festival-looking sandwich, with one writing, "That's the saddest sandwich I've ever seen, lol." Another commenter wrote, "*Places tiny piece of lettuce in middle of bread* Yep, that looks about right."
Others sarcastically wrote, "Don't eat it all at once," "Share some with the rest of us," "Bulking up?" "Poverty macros," and "Did you get the diet one?" Which were all perfect as Antipov is a professional bodybuilder.
Among many other funny ones, New Times' favorite comment was, "WTF? This deserves a news article."
Well, sir. You got your article.
"Everything was closing, so, when I bought it, I couldn’t see the contents of the sandwich because it was sealed and had a huge label on it. There was some turkey sticking out, and I was hungry, so I bought it. Matter of fact, I got two because I figured it might not be filling enough," he explains. "I was shocked when I opened it. I even looked around the airport to see if someone was gonna pop out and maybe prank me because there was no way that someone actually made that and sealed it and then sold it, the place had closed by the time I opened it waiting for my flight."
He confirms that the kiosk the sad sandwich was purchased from was a kiosk located at Gate 7 before his flight on Virgin Airlines.
Although he tells us it was just five minutes before midnight when he grabbed the sandwiches, there's still no excuse.
Nevertheless, Miami International Airport, please feed your travelers properly. At least make a sandwich with a full slice of cheese. Sincerely, everyone.