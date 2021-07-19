Palm Beaches Restaurant Week Will Highlight Restaurants Worth a Road Trip

Palm Beach County will launch its very own restaurant week, making it the perfect excuse to hop on the Tri-Rail or organize an impromptu road trip to experience the plethora of South Florida dining options to the north.
This summer, the first annual Palm Beaches Restaurant Week will run from Monday, August 16 to Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
Encompassing 39 municipalities from Jupiter and Tequesta south to Delray Beach and Boca Raton, the countywide event features more than 70 participating restaurants, offering visitors and local foodies alike the opportunity to sample the best dining the Palm Beaches have to offer.
According to the event sponsor, the county's tourism marketing organization known as Discover the Palm Beaches, the two-week event allows diners to support the county’s culinary scene while enjoying discounts on dishes from some of the area's top restaurants.
"As we begin to see the light at the end of the COVID tunnel — with vaccination rates and comfort levels climbing — the Palm Beaches team felt summer was the perfect time to show our continued support for our restaurant partners,” Nick Parks, vice president of marketing for Discover the Palm Beaches, tells New Times. “The Palm Beaches has taken major steps to expand its ever-evolving culinary landscape, including joining Broward and Miami with our own take on restaurant week."
As part of the promotion, participating restaurants will offer multicourse, prix-fixe menus with prices starting at $25 for brunch and lunch, and $45 and/or $55 for dinner, with still more establishments offering additional dining deals.
Sponsored by Discover the Palm Beaches and the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association Palm Beach Chapter, the Palm Beaches Restaurant Week touts a variety of dining options from fine-dining establishments to neighborhood favorites.
Examples: $5 off tickets to West Palm Beach Food Tours and a $24 high tea experience at Serenity Garden & Tea House; a $25 two-course lunch at 3800 Ocean; and $75 for a three-course dinner at 1000 North in Jupiter.
To browse participating restaurants and menus, visit Discover the Palm Beaches' website, which is updated daily to include new menus. Tickets are not necessary for participating in various restaurant deals offered during the two-week programming, but reservations are strongly encouraged, and diners can do so directly through particpating restaurants.