Openings & Closings

Every Notable Restaurant Opening and Closing in November

Last month welcomed Zaytinya, Vitolo, and more.
December 4, 2023
A mezze spread at Zaytinya, now open at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach
A mezze spread at Zaytinya, now open at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach Photo by Salar Abduaziz
Miami, you just keep on growing.

This month, more than a dozen restaurants opened across South Florida, from Taylor Swift-approved Vitolo to José Andrés' third outpost of Zaytinya.

November saw two notable closings, as well. Miami chef José Mendín's Patio Isola, an offshoot of Miami Beach's Casa Isola that opened in the former La Placita space in July 2022, is no more. Gone too is the popular downtown coffee shop and lunch spot All Day.

Here's a look at what's open, what's closed, and what's coming next to Miami's culinary scene.

Openings

  • Barcelona — 310 NW 25th St., Miami; barcelonawinebar.com
    Bartaco — 3112 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove;     bartaco.com
    Edan Bistro — 650 NE 125th St., North Miami; edanbistro.com
  • Emmy Squared Pizza — 468 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; emmysquaredpizza.com
  • Giorgina — 2700 N. Miami Ave., Miami; giorginamiami.com
  • K-Bop Bop — 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; carouselclub.com
  • L'Artisteria Pizzeria — 766 SW First Ct., Miami; lartisteria.us
  • Log Fire Signature — 10 NE 27th St., Miami; logrestaurant.com
  • Motek — 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; motekcafe.com
  • Ogawa — 7223 NW Second Ave., Miami; ogawamiami.com
  • O's Raw Bar — 4850 NW Second Ave., Miami; ostrowbrasserie.com
  • Skinny Louie — 322 NW 24th St., Miami; skinnylouieburgers.com
  • Tala Beach — 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 1hotels.com/south-beach/taste/tala-beach
  • Vitolo — 551 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; vitoloitalian.com
  • Zaytinya — 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; zaytinya.com
     

    • Closed

    • All Day — A coffee shop, lunch, and all-day café that reopened in March 2022 after shuttering owing to the pandemic
    • Patio Isola — The Italian-inspired restaurant from Miami chef José Mendín that functioned as a casual offshoot to his popular Miami Beach establishment Casa Isola
    Juvia will relocate to Miami Worldcenter in early 2024.
    Miami Worldcenter photo

    Coming Soon

    • Big Chicken — Chicken-centric, fast-casual concept from former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal
    • Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer — New York burger and shake restaurant at Brickell City Centre
    • BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza — dual concept coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024
    • Carl's Jr. — The fast food restaurant chain will open its first East Coast restaurant in Doral
    • Delilah —H.wood Group's popular supper club opening in Brickell
    • Earl's Kitchen & Bar — Coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024
    • El Bagel — Miami bagel emporium will open a second location in Coconut Grove this winter
    • Felice — Following West Palm Beach, a new Miami location is expected to open in Brickell
    • The Forge — David Grutman will supposedly reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
    • Hampton Social — Chicago-based import coming soon to Brickell
    • Itamae Ao — The Chang family will reopen Itamae as an omakase restaurant
    • Juvia — Miami staple with rooftop views coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024
    • Lucky Cat — Gordon Ramsay's Asian-inspired restaurant coming to Miami Beach
    • Mai-Kai — Beloved Polynesian-themed tiki bar and restaurant reopening in the future
    • Marina Village — Vendors opening in Fort Lauderdale in the former Bahia Mar location
    • Maple & Ash — Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter in 2024
    • Miami Dumpling Shop — Contactless dumpling shop coming to Miami Worldcenter
    • No Man's Land — Fort Lauderdale bar and restaurant opening a Miami location
    • Pamplemousse Miami — Waterfront restaurant opening in the Southgate Towers apartment building
    • Pinstripes — Bowling and bocce bistro coming to Aventura
    • Pubbelly Sushi — Expanding with several new locations
    • Serafina — NYC-based Italian restaurant coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024
    • Shiso — New restaurant from Raheem Sealey and David Fuentes in partnership with Forward Hospitality Group
    • Sixty Vines — Vineyard-inspired sustainable restaurant coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024
    • Shoma Bazaar Hialeah — Doral food hall opening a second location
    • Sprouts — New Coral Gables location opening in January
    • Sra. Martinez — Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant
    • Stalk & Spade — Plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
    • Sushi by Boū — NYC-based omakase restaurant headed for Arlow Wynwood
    • Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café — Third South Florida location coming to Miami Worldcenter
    • Sweetwaters — New restaurant from Rusty Pelican owners headed for Huizenga Park in Fort Lauderdale
    • Thomas Keller — The master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm Beach
    • Twin Peaks — Mountain-themed "breastaurant" sports bar opening in Doral
    • Torno Subito — Massimo Bottura will open a restaurant on the rooftop space at Julia & Henry's
    • Val+Tino — New restaurant from Giovanni Rocchio and Jake Abbott coming to Fort Lauderdale
    • Whole Foods Market — New locations planned for Edgewater and Sunset Harbour
    • Yann Couvreur — A French chef will open his namesake bakery and bistro in Wynwood
    • Zuri — Mediterranean restaurant with Moroccan flare coming to Wynwood
    Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based contributor who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She began covering food and beverage news as the entertainment editor and reporter for the Colorado Daily. Her work has also appeared in the New York Times, the New York Post, New York Moves, and her hometown newspaper, Darien Times, among others.
    Esquire's "Best New Restaurants in America" List Includes Two Miami Newcomers

    Taylor Swift's Favorite NYC Chef Opens Vitolo in Fort Lauderdale

    Parisian Pastry Chef Opens French Bistro in Miami

    Bowling and Bocce Bistro Is Coming to Aventura

