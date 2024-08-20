 New Steakhouse Opening at Former Canyon Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

New Steakhouse to Open at Former Canyon Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale

A new steakhouse in Fort Lauderdale will open at the former location of Canyon restaurant this fall with seafood and steak.
August 20, 2024
A new steakhouse in Fort Lauderdale called Daniel's will open this fall at the former Canyon restaurant serving Florida-inspired steak and seafood.
A new steakhouse in Fort Lauderdale called Daniel's will open this fall at the former Canyon restaurant serving Florida-inspired steak and seafood. Canyon photo

5 days left to support local news

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $7,000. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$7,000
$3,900
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Just hours after New Times announced the abrupt closure of the legendary Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon, a new restaurant is set to take its place.

Daniel's, a new steakhouse featuring Florida-inspired cuisine and steak, will open at 620 S. Federal Hwy. in Fort Lauderdale this fall.

Gioia Hospitality Group, founded by Thomas Angelo, co-owner of the wildly popular Coral Gables restaurant Fiola Miami, acquired Canyon restaurant and all of its business operations from Mike Linder of SFL Hospitality Group this month.

"I am thrilled to make this arrangement with my longtime, good friend Mike Linder of SFL Hospitality," says Angelo, CEO of Gioia Hospitality. "We can't wait to introduce Daniel's, a Florida steakhouse, a contemporary steakhouse featuring locally sourced meats, fish, and produce to the community and bring our own style and brand of hospitality to Fort Lauderdale."
click to enlarge a bar inside a restaurant
A new steakhouse in Fort Lauderdale called Daniel's will open this fall at the former Canyon restaurant with a bar similar to the one at Canyon.
Canyon photo
The hospitality group plans to open Daniel's with South Florida-born chef Daniel Ganem at the helm as culinary director, Daniel Bishop as the wine and beverage director, and Fabiana Hernandez as the chef de cuisine. The restaurant will serve seafood and meat-based entrées using locally sourced meats, fish, and produce.

Although the loss of Canyon is bittersweet, Linder also expressed his excitement about the new potential for this storied space. "This is more than just a sale; it's a passing of the torch to a brand that embodies excellence and creativity in the culinary world," adds Linder. "I have immense respect for Tom and his team's commitment to innovation and delivering incomparable dining experiences."

As for Linder and SFL Hospitality Group, they will be shifting to focus on their current restaurants, YOT Bar & Kitchen, Jet Runway Café, and South Bar & Kitchen.

Daniel's Steakhouse will be the first of several restaurant ventures on deck for Gioia Hospitality Group, including a waterfront restaurant at Vita at Grove Isle in Coconut Grove that is set to open in 2025.

Daniel's Steakhouse. 620 S. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale. Opening this fall.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Sad Miami Airport "Pizza" Goes Viral And We Have So Many Questions

Social Media

Sad Miami Airport "Pizza" Goes Viral And We Have So Many Questions

By Rachel Costa
Popular Mediterranean Chain Cava to Open in Plantation

Openings & Closings

Popular Mediterranean Chain Cava to Open in Plantation

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Fort Lauderdale Institution Canyon Closes After 28 Years

Openings & Closings

Fort Lauderdale Institution Canyon Closes After 28 Years

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Miami's Oldest Ice Cream Parlor Expands to Palmetto Bay

Openings & Closings

Miami's Oldest Ice Cream Parlor Expands to Palmetto Bay

By Rachel Costa
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation