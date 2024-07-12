Steakhouse Bourbon Steak to Open in Delray Beach this Winter

Delray Beach has been seeing an expansion as of late, and its newest restaurant is ready to take on the beachfront city.
Bourbon Steak, a restaurant from Michelin-starred Chef Michael Mina, will open at the Seagate Resort at 1000 E. Atlantic Ave. in Delray Beach. The restaurant is expected to open in late 2024.
The Seagate Hotel will close the Atlantic Grille to begin construction for Bourbon Steak on Monday, July 15. The 6,000-square-foot restaurant will include a giant dining room, a 34-seat bar, spacious patio seating, and a private dining room that seats 24 for special occasions.
Bourbon Steak will be the first restaurant location in Palm Beach County for Mina, the James Beard Award-winning chef and founder of the Mina Group. Other Mina restaurant locations include the rooftop of JW Marriott in Nashville, Miami, Charleston, L.A., Las Vegas, Dubai, Hawaii, Bourbon Steak at the JW Essex House in New York, and, of course, Bourbon Steak Miami, the signature restaurant at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa.
10 Best Steakhouses in Miami list, Bourbon Steak Miami offers all-natural, organic, and hormone-free selections of beef tempered in herb-infused butter and then grilled over wood, including the legendary, exquisitely marbled Japanese A5 Wagyu. The seafood, too, is top-notch, as are farm-fresh sides of truffle mac & cheese, roasted mushrooms, and Brussels sprouts. Plus, Bourbon Steak's wine cellar in Miami stocks more than 850 selections.
Therefore, for those familiar with the Miami location or one of its other locations across the U.S., they will be in for a treat at the new Delray Beach restaurant.
The Mina Group specializes in creating and operating other upscale restaurants, as well, such as Orla, International Smoke, StripStreak, Michael Mina at the Bellagio, and others.
Bourbon Steak Delray Beach. 1000 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, at the Seagate Resort; seagatedelray.com. Opening Winter 2024.