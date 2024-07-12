 New Steakhouse Bourbon Steak to Open in Delray Beach | Miami New Times
Steakhouse Bourbon Steak to Open in Delray Beach this Winter

Bourbon Steak will open in Delray Beach this winter by Chef Michael Mina at the Seagate Hotel with its signature steaks.
July 12, 2024
Bourbon Steak by Chef Michael Mina will open in Delray Beach by winter 2024.
Bourbon Steak by Chef Michael Mina will open in Delray Beach by winter 2024.
Delray Beach has been seeing an expansion as of late, and its newest restaurant is ready to take on the beachfront city.

Bourbon Steak, a restaurant from Michelin-starred Chef Michael Mina, will open at the Seagate Resort at 1000 E. Atlantic Ave. in Delray Beach. The restaurant is expected to open in late 2024.

The Seagate Hotel will close the Atlantic Grille to begin construction for Bourbon Steak on Monday, July 15. The 6,000-square-foot restaurant will include a giant dining room, a 34-seat bar, spacious patio seating, and a private dining room that seats 24 for special occasions.

Bourbon Steak will be the first restaurant location in Palm Beach County for Mina, the James Beard Award-winning chef and founder of the Mina Group. Other Mina restaurant locations include the rooftop of JW Marriott in Nashville, Miami, Charleston, L.A., Las Vegas, Dubai, Hawaii, Bourbon Steak at the JW Essex House in New York, and, of course, Bourbon Steak Miami, the signature restaurant at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa.
click to enlarge a man serving a cocktail.
The A5 Fat-Washed Old Fashioned from Bourbon Steak Miami.
JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa photo
Consistently ranked in New Times' 10 Best Steakhouses in Miami list, Bourbon Steak Miami offers all-natural, organic, and hormone-free selections of beef tempered in herb-infused butter and then grilled over wood, including the legendary, exquisitely marbled Japanese A5 Wagyu. The seafood, too, is top-notch, as are farm-fresh sides of truffle mac & cheese, roasted mushrooms, and Brussels sprouts. Plus, Bourbon Steak's wine cellar in Miami stocks more than 850 selections.

Therefore, for those familiar with the Miami location or one of its other locations across the U.S., they will be in for a treat at the new Delray Beach restaurant.

The Mina Group specializes in creating and operating other upscale restaurants, as well, such as Orla, International Smoke, StripStreak, Michael Mina at the Bellagio, and others.

Bourbon Steak Delray Beach. 1000 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, at the Seagate Resort; seagatedelray.com. Opening Winter 2024.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
