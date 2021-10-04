Support Us

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Jollibee, Mimi's Cafe, and Phantom Sushi

October 4, 2021 8:00AM

Mimi's Cafe has opened on Biscayne Boulevard.
Mimi's Cafe has opened on Biscayne Boulevard. Photo courtesy of Mimi's
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes a new venture from the creators of Behn Mi, the opening of the first South Florida Jollibee, and a new ghost kitchen delivery-only concept from Old School Hospitality.

Jollibee has opened its first South Florida restaurant, in Pembroke Pines.
Jollibee has opened its first South Florida restaurant, in Pembroke Pines.
Photo courtesy of Jollibee

Jollibee

11029 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines
954-777-8088
jollibeefoods.com

Jolibee, a Philippines-based restaurant known for pairing pasta with fried chicken, has opened a location in Pembroke Pines. One of the largest and fastest-growing Asian fast-food companies in the world, the brand is opening locations across the nation, with South Florida part of its expansion plans. The new store joins Jollibee's two existing Florida locations (in Jacksonville and Tampa) and marks its 53rd store in the U.S. The menu offers a unique take on classic Filipino flavor combinations you'd be hard-pressed to find at more stateside eateries. Fans of the brand are well acquainted with Jollibee's most popular items, from a plate of "Jolly Spaghetti" to a peach-mango pie made with Philippine mangos. Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
The Chicken & Eggs from Mimi's Cafe, now open in Edgewater.
The Chicken & Eggs from Mimi's Cafe, now open in Edgewater.
Photo by Ruben Crabrera

Mimi's Cafe

2501 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
mimismiami.com/food

Mimi's Cafe takes over the former Latin Café 2000 at 2501 Biscayne Blvd. in Edgewater. Mimi's Cafe executive chef Benjamin Murray and restaurateur Michael Kaplan have made good on their promise of a diner-style eatery that offers a taste of breakfast, lunch, and dinner. After forming New Wave Hospitality Group, the team behind popular South Beach pop-up-turned-restaurant, Behn Mi, the duo is expanding its brand with an all-day café in Edgewater. The menu presents Murray's take on classic dishes that cover breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Start with a drippy egg sandwich or pastries and coffee; continue with lunch offerings that range from salads to a double smash burger; and wrap it up with happy hour and heartier fare like the "Chicken & Eggs," crisp fried chicken served with farro miso toast and finished with a dollop of caviar-topped crème fraîche. Open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Phantom Sushi is a delivery-only ghost kitchen from the founders of Quarterdeck Restaurant.
Phantom Sushi is a delivery-only ghost kitchen from the founders of Quarterdeck Restaurant.
Photo courtesy of Old School Hospitality

Phantom Sushi

deliverydudes.com

Old School Hospitality Group — whose ventures include Quarterdeck, Whiskey Neat, and Beach Bar at Newport Pier — has launched its first ghost-kitchen restaurant, aptly named Phantom Sushi. The menu reflects the group's specialty — fresh, high-quality seafood — with a sushi selection and Japanese-inspired dishes, many priced between $7 and $15 per dish. The short and sweet sushi menu includes starters like avocado, shrimp, and crab salad; ahi tuna and avocado over crispy rice; and several sushi rolls. Available to Broward County residents daily from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. through third-party delivery services Delivery Dudes and UberEats.
Nicole Danna
