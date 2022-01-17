New Restaurants to Try This Week: Mākino Ya Sushi Bar, Meso Beach House, and Thrōw Social

click to enlarge Mākino Ya Sushi Bar offers caviar service and aburi — flame-seared fish. Photo courtesy of Mākino Ya Sushi Bar

Mākino Ya Sushi Bar 19575 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura

305-909-4716

makinosushibar.com

click to enlarge Meso Beach House is a new waterfront venue in downtown Delray Beach. Photo courtesy of Meso Beach House

Meso Beach House 900 Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach

561- 562-6416

mesorestaurants.com

click to enlarge Thrōw Social imports an experiential venue from Washington, D.C., to downtown Delray Beach. Photo courtesy of Thrōw Social

Thrōw Social 29 SE Second Ave., Delray Beach

800-561-0755

throwsocial.com/delray

South Florida's latest round of openings and introductions includes a new sushi experience at the Aventura Mall and two newcomers worth the drive to Palm Beach County's growing Atlantic Avenue restaurant row in downtown Delray Beach.Find aburi — fish that's been flame-seared with a hand-held blowtorch — at newly opened Mākino Ya Sushi Bar in Aventura Mall. The restaurant goes beyond the traditional sake toro (salmon belly), hotate (scallop) and ebi (shrimp) to offer flame-seared nigiri, along with A5 Wagyu, a signature dish.The team behind Meso Mediterranean in Rye, New York, has delivered a similar waterfront restaurant to South Florida: Meso Beach House in Delray Beach. The 280-seat Intracoastal oasis takes over the former Che! space, offering expansive water views indoors and out. A robust cocktail program and seafood-centric dishes are prepared by chef/partner Sean Olnowich. Signature items include charred prawns; local wahoo crudo with gooseberry, citrus, pickled chilies and olive oil; and spaghetti with sea urchin and lemon zest. On weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m., guests can enjoy Meso's sunset happy hour offering craft cocktails and select menu items for $10 each.Ginger Flesher-Sonnier, founder of experiential entertainment group the Ginger Companies, hopes to elevate the traditional "night out" experience with her latest restaurant and nightlife venue, Thrōw Social. The new occupant of the former Il Bacio space in downtown Delray Beach offers guests the chance to experience multiple concepts in one. In addition to a Hawaiian-inspired food menu, the restaurant presents a unique combination of hospitality with three bars, multiple indoor/outdoor spaces, live music, and engaging activities like ax throwing, TapGlo Ping-Pong, darts, and more.