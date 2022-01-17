New Restaurants to Try This Week: Mākino Ya Sushi Bar, Meso Beach House, and Thrōw Social

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]
Mākino Ya Sushi Bar19575 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura
305-909-4716
makinosushibar.com
Find aburi — fish that's been flame-seared with a hand-held blowtorch — at newly opened Mākino Ya Sushi Bar in Aventura Mall. The restaurant goes beyond the traditional sake toro (salmon belly), hotate (scallop) and ebi (shrimp) to offer flame-seared nigiri, along with A5 Wagyu, a signature dish. Open Sunday through Wednesday from noon to 10 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.
Meso Beach House900 Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach
561- 562-6416
mesorestaurants.com
The team behind Meso Mediterranean in Rye, New York, has delivered a similar waterfront restaurant to South Florida: Meso Beach House in Delray Beach. The 280-seat Intracoastal oasis takes over the former Che! space, offering expansive water views indoors and out. A robust cocktail program and seafood-centric dishes are prepared by chef/partner Sean Olnowich. Signature items include charred prawns; local wahoo crudo with gooseberry, citrus, pickled chilies and olive oil; and spaghetti with sea urchin and lemon zest. On weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m., guests can enjoy Meso's sunset happy hour offering craft cocktails and select menu items for $10 each. Open Tuesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to midnight.
Thrōw Social29 SE Second Ave., Delray Beach
800-561-0755
throwsocial.com/delray
Ginger Flesher-Sonnier, founder of experiential entertainment group the Ginger Companies, hopes to elevate the traditional "night out" experience with her latest restaurant and nightlife venue, Thrōw Social. The new occupant of the former Il Bacio space in downtown Delray Beach offers guests the chance to experience multiple concepts in one. In addition to a Hawaiian-inspired food menu, the restaurant presents a unique combination of hospitality with three bars, multiple indoor/outdoor spaces, live music, and engaging activities like ax throwing, TapGlo Ping-Pong, darts, and more. Open Monday through Wednesday from 3 p.m. to midnight, Thursday from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.