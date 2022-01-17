Support Us

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Mākino Ya Sushi Bar, Meso Beach House, and Thrōw Social

January 17, 2022 5:34AM

Mākino Ya Sushi Bar has opened in the Aventura Mall.
South Florida's latest round of openings and introductions includes a new sushi experience at the Aventura Mall and two newcomers worth the drive to Palm Beach County's growing Atlantic Avenue restaurant row in downtown Delray Beach.

click to enlarge Mākino Ya Sushi Bar offers caviar service and aburi — flame-seared fish. - PHOTO COURTESY OF MĀKINO YA SUSHI BAR
Mākino Ya Sushi Bar

19575 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura
305-909-4716
makinosushibar.com

Find aburi — fish that's been flame-seared with a hand-held blowtorch — at newly opened Mākino Ya Sushi Bar in Aventura Mall. The restaurant goes beyond the traditional sake toro (salmon belly), hotate (scallop) and ebi (shrimp) to offer flame-seared nigiri, along with A5 Wagyu, a signature dish. Open Sunday through Wednesday from noon to 10 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.
click to enlarge Meso Beach House is a new waterfront venue in downtown Delray Beach. - PHOTO COURTESY OF MESO BEACH HOUSE
Meso Beach House

900 Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach
561- 562-6416
mesorestaurants.com

The team behind Meso Mediterranean in Rye, New York, has delivered a similar waterfront restaurant to South Florida: Meso Beach House in Delray Beach. The 280-seat Intracoastal oasis takes over the former Che! space, offering expansive water views indoors and out. A robust cocktail program and seafood-centric dishes are prepared by chef/partner Sean Olnowich. Signature items include charred prawns; local wahoo crudo with gooseberry, citrus, pickled chilies and olive oil; and spaghetti with sea urchin and lemon zest. On weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m., guests can enjoy Meso's sunset happy hour offering craft cocktails and select menu items for $10 each. Open Tuesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to midnight.
click to enlarge Thrōw Social imports an experiential venue from Washington, D.C., to downtown Delray Beach. - PHOTO COURTESY OF THRŌW SOCIAL
Thrōw Social

29 SE Second Ave., Delray Beach
800-561-0755
throwsocial.com/delray

Ginger Flesher-Sonnier, founder of experiential entertainment group the Ginger Companies, hopes to elevate the traditional "night out" experience with her latest restaurant and nightlife venue, Thrōw Social. The new occupant of the former Il Bacio space in downtown Delray Beach offers guests the chance to experience multiple concepts in one. In addition to a Hawaiian-inspired food menu, the restaurant presents a unique combination of hospitality with three bars, multiple indoor/outdoor spaces, live music, and engaging activities like ax throwing, TapGlo Ping-Pong, darts, and more. Open Monday through Wednesday from 3 p.m. to midnight, Thursday from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
