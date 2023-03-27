New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Bâoli, Petite Comité, and Talkin' Tacos

[email protected]

click to enlarge World Red Eye photo

Bâoli Miami 1906 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305- 674-8822

baolimiami.com

click to enlarge Petite Comité photo

Petite Comité 2929 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-909-8544

petitecomite.com

click to enlarge Talkin' Tacos photo

Talkin' Tacos 2866 N. University Dr., Coral Springs

954-290-0941

talkintacos.net

South Florida's latest round of restaurant openings includes the reopening of Bâoli Miami, the grand opening of a Japandi (Japanese-Scandinavian) restaurant dubbed Petite Comité, and the launch of a new Talkin' Tacos in Coral Springs.Bâoli Miami, the restaurant and nightlife venue from the hospitality group behind Mila, has officially reopened on Collins Avenue in South Beach. The Miami venue takes inspiration from the brand’s flagship location, Bâoli Cannes, the French Riviera location that debuted in 1999 and offers live entertainment, a rotating lineup of DJ talent, and elevated bottle service. With a return to its Asian fusion roots, the relaunch features an all-new menu along with an updated interior aesthetic. Dishes cover Indonesian, Thai, Indian, Balinese, and Nepalese cuisine. Southeast Asian fusion offers modern takes on crispy rice, maki rolls, and signature dishes like Balinese fried rice served with chicken and shrimp or salmon in a panang curry sauce. Diners can also begin — or end — a meal with a number of selections from the restaurant's new cocktail menu.A Japandi-inspired restaurant has opened in Miami. The term Japandi is often used in design aesthetics but here offers insight into the fusion of Scandinavian and Japanese fare. Dubbed Petite Comité, the restaurant will focus on Scandinavian, French, and Asian food created by husband-and-wife culinary couple Cesar Olivo and Adriana Perez Benatar, and partner Samuel Perez Benatar. The menu will feature lunch offerings available Monday through Friday, such as raw fish dishes, sushi rolls, pasta, seafood, and meats with standout options like venison carpaccio and a scallop tartare. Dinner follows suit with dishes like "Sweden calamari" made with zucchini; a pork stroganoff served inside a boule bread bowl; a lobster-topped garganelli pasta with mascarpone and parmesan truffle sauce; and Wellington-style tenderloin. Brunch will be served Saturday and Sunday, offering popular lunch selections alongside savory and sweet items. NA restaurant brand run by two 27-year-old best friends/partners that started as a food truck in 2020 and quickly turned into a fast-casual Mexican restaurant has opened its fourth corporate restaurant in Coral Springs. The expansion into a brick-and-mortar space began with Miramar in 2021, a second restaurant in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, and a third location in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood that opened in October 2022. Known for its from-scratch, Halal, and Instagram-worthy Mexican dishes, the restaurant offers chef-driven items like birria tacos, birria ramen, Southwest chicken tacos, and street corn in a cup. Desserts include cookies and cream and dulce de leche churros and Tajin and chamoy gummies. Pair your food with homemade specialty beverages including lemonades, horchatas, and mangonadas.