Brunch

Five Miami Spice Brunches to Try This Weekend

August 6, 2021 9:00AM

Miami SPce brunch items at Cafe Americano.
Miami SPce brunch items at Cafe Americano. Photo courtesy of V&E Restaurant Group
Miami SPce brunch items at Cafe Americano.
Miami SPce brunch items at Cafe Americano.
Photo courtesy of V&E Restaurant Group

Miami Spice is underway, with three-course dining deals at nearly 200 restaurants throughout Miami-Dade. The program runs through September 30 and is designed to help restaurants through the slow summer months by enticing consumers to try out new restaurants and return to old favorites.

While most people seek out the program's $42 dinner deal, several Miami Spice restaurants offer a specially priced weekend brunch. The three-course prix-fixe costs $28 (excluding tax and tip) and can make for an excellent value.

This weekend, when making brunch plans with your bestie, consider checking out one of these five Maimi Spice brunches.
Brunch at Cafe Americano.
Brunch at Cafe Americano.
Photo courtesy of V&E Restaurant Group

Cafe Americano South Beach

1144 Ocean Dr., Miami
786-730-3549
cafeamericano.com

Each year, hundreds of thousands of people fly to Miami Beach to visit iconic Ocean Drive. Why leave a day of visiting the ice cream-color art deco buildings to visitors? This weekend, staycation in South Beach with brunch at Cafe Americano. Start with steel-cut oatmeal or a seasonal fruit platter before tucking into a classic eggs Benedict, Southwestern avocado toast with roasted corn and black beans, or carrot cake French toast. What's for dessert? A mimosa, of course. Want to do a little more day-drinking? Add $25 per person for unlimited mimosas for two hours. Brunch is served Friday through Sunday. Call for hours.
Sushi at Dragonfly.
Sushi at Dragonfly.
Photo courtesy of Dragonfly

Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market

5241 NW 87th Ave., Doral
305-222-7447
dragonflyrestaurants.com

This tony Doral restaurant offers Japanese izakaya (pub) dining, along with fresh sushi. Its Miami Spice brunch menu offers a range of options. Start with maitake mushroom fritters with truffle oil, fried pork bao buns, a ceviche with spiced leche de tigre, or crunchy shrimp tempura. Entrées include a "Bomb" roll filled with tuna, tempura shrimp, and crab stick; "Mango Tango" roll with salmon, cream cheese, red onion, cucumber, avocado, and mango; a "Koba Maki" roll with your choice of salmon, tuna, or yellowtail; or a "Godzilla" roll with crab stick, smoked eel, cream cheese, cucumber, scallions, and strawberry eel sauce. Not into sushi? No problem. Dragonfly also offers slow-cooked pork belly, skirt steak stir-fried with vegetables and noodles, and a steaming bowl of tonkatsu ramen. For dessert, try mochi in your choice of flavors, green tea tiramisu, or a dish of red bean ice cream. Brunch is served Sunday from 12:30 to 3 p.m.
Inside Phuc Yea
Inside Phuc Yea
Photo courtesy of Phuc Yea

Phuc Yea

7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305- 602-3710
phucyea.com

Phuc Yea's partners Aniece Meinhold and Cesar Zapata have put together a Miami Spice brunch of favorite offerings at their MiMo restaurant. Avocado toast fans will like Chef Zapata's twist on the favorite — edamame toast on sourdough bread with chili lemongrass oil. A bakery basket for two, filled with a Federal "biskit", tamarind cinnamon sticky bun, and chocolate croissant costs an additional $9 per person.  Entrées include duck and waffles, "biskits" and gravy, and short rib hash. A steak and egg (available for parties of two or more) can be ordered for an additional $35 per person. For dessert, choose between French toast bites or croissants with bourbon coconut custard, chocolate, condensed milk, and maple syrup. Drink the day away with two hours of all-you-can-drink brunch cocktails ($35 per person, additional). Brunch served Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.
Eggs Benedict at Reunion Ktchn Bar.
Eggs Benedict at Reunion Ktchn Bar.
Photo courtesy of Reunion Ktchn Bar/Brustman Carrino PR

Reunion Kitchn Bar

18167 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-931-7401
reunionkb.com

If you love oysters, Reunion's Miami Spice brunch is for you. Start your afternoon meal with either raclette cheese and a croissant, French escargot, honey saganaki cheese with pistachio crumble, or beet tartare. Entrées include a gluten-free almond pancake (with or without chocolate chips), a Haas avocado eggs Benedict on a baguette, an avocado kale salad, or a half-dozen Blue Point oysters. For dessert, choose between a s'mores croissant with Belgian chocolate and marshmallow or a passionfruit tiramisu. Brunch served Saturday and Sunday. Call for hours.
Feeling crabby at Seawell Fish n' Oyster.
Feeling crabby at Seawell Fish n' Oyster.
Photo courtesy of Seawell Fish N' Oyster

Seawell Fish n’ Oyster

660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-534-9600
seawellmiami.com

Feeling a little crabby this weekend? Seawell's Miami Spice brunch channels your inner crab with its three-course brunch. Start with berries and yogurt, followed by a crab Benedict on grilled country bread with avocado and pickled red onion. Finish with a ricotta and lemon pancake for dessert. Brunch served Saturday and Sunday. Call for hours. 
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times.
Contact: Laine Doss

