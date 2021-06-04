 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
National Doughnut Day, In-Ciderfest, Jon Secada Live, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

Clarissa Buch | June 4, 2021 | 8:00am
It's National Doughnut Day!
Photo courtesy of the Salty
This weekend, celebrate National Doughnut Day at the Salty with a one-day-only French toast special. Plus, enjoy Kush's annual In-Ciderfest and a Sunday-night watch party at American Social for the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul bout.

The French toast doughnut
Photo courtesy of the Salty

National Doughnut Day at the Salty

On Friday (today), the Salty will launch a never-before-seen French toast doughnut. (That would be a 24-hour brioche, filled with whipped French toast custard and maple glaze and topped with crunchy French toast pieces, mascarpone whip, and finished with a maple drizzle.) The shop will also offer 40 percent off merchandise purchased in-store or online, along with surprise activations and giveaways at both shops, in Wynwood and South Miami. Available Friday, June 4, at the Salty, 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; and 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 786-409-4714; saltydonut.com.

The Wharf Miami
Photo courtesy of the Wharf

Riverside Marketplace at the Wharf Miami

On Saturday, sip and shop at the Wharf during an afternoon Riverside Marketplace pop-up. The event will be hosted by food blogger Valentina Mussi (@sweetportfolio), who will celebrate the release of her new book, The Unofficial TikTok Cookbook. Check out local finds from Lulo Jewelry, Baylee Clothing, and Hamsa Wear and enjoy eats by the Chicken Spot, Sake Room, Mojo Donuts, and La Santa Taqueria. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW N. River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free.

Oysters at Kush
Photo courtesy of Kush

In-Ciderfest at Kush Coconut Grove

This weekend, Kush Coconut Grove hosts the fourth rendition of its annual cider festival, In-Ciderfest. On Saturday, a select group of cideries and meaderies will pop up on the patio, serving complimentary pours, including Fever-Tree mocktails and ciders from Unbranded Brewery, B. Nektar, and Garagiste Meadery.  Enjoy freshly shucked oysters, oyster shooters, and fish dip, not to mention cocktails. Beginning at noon Saturday, June 5, at Kush Coconut Grove, 2911 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-456-5723;  Free attendance with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

The dining room at StripSteak by Michael Mina.
Photo courtesy of Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Dinner and Jon Secada live at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Saturday evening, the Fontainebleau Miami Beach will host Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Jon Secada. VIP dinner packages from 6 to 7 p.m. are available at StripSteak by Michael Mina and Scarpetta by Scott Conant; both offer three-course menus, an open bar during the show, and reserved table seating in the first six rows of the ballroom. Saturday, June 5, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach; 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; tickets and packages start at $75 and are available for purchase at bleaulive.com. For more information, call 305-674-4641.

American Social's wings
Photo by Adorned Photography

Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul at American Social

Floyd Mayweather returns to the ring on Sunday to take on YouTuber and social-media star Logan Paul for a highly anticipated exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium. Even if you're not a boxing fan, you might want to watch the fight at American Social in Brickell while sipping $4 Modelo and Proper Twelve drink specials and snacking on Buffalo chicken fries, guava barbecue pork belly tacos, and classic burgers. Beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at American Social, 690 SW First Ct., Miami; 305-223-7004; americansocialbar.com.

Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

