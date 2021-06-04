National Doughnut Day, In-Ciderfest, Jon Secada Live, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
This weekend, celebrate National Doughnut Day at the Salty with a one-day-only French toast special. Plus, enjoy Kush's annual In-Ciderfest and a Sunday-night watch party at American Social for the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul bout.
National Doughnut Day at the Salty
On Friday (today), the Salty will launch a never-before-seen French toast doughnut. (That would be a 24-hour brioche, filled with whipped French toast custard and maple glaze and topped with crunchy French toast pieces, mascarpone whip, and finished with a maple drizzle.) The shop will also offer 40 percent off merchandise purchased in-store or online, along with surprise activations and giveaways at both shops, in Wynwood and South Miami. Available Friday, June 4, at the Salty, 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; and 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 786-409-4714; saltydonut.com.
Riverside Marketplace at the Wharf Miami
On Saturday, sip and shop at the Wharf during an afternoon Riverside Marketplace pop-up. The event will be hosted by food blogger Valentina Mussi (@sweetportfolio), who will celebrate the release of her new book, The Unofficial TikTok Cookbook. Check out local finds from Lulo Jewelry, Baylee Clothing, and Hamsa Wear and enjoy eats by the Chicken Spot, Sake Room, Mojo Donuts, and La Santa Taqueria. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW N. River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free.
In-Ciderfest at Kush Coconut Grove
This weekend, Kush Coconut Grove hosts the fourth rendition of its annual cider festival, In-Ciderfest. On Saturday, a select group of cideries and meaderies will pop up on the patio, serving complimentary pours, including Fever-Tree mocktails and ciders from Unbranded Brewery, B. Nektar, and Garagiste Meadery. Enjoy freshly shucked oysters, oyster shooters, and fish dip, not to mention cocktails. Beginning at noon Saturday, June 5, at Kush Coconut Grove, 2911 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-456-5723; Free attendance with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Dinner and Jon Secada live at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Saturday evening, the Fontainebleau Miami Beach will host Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Jon Secada. VIP dinner packages from 6 to 7 p.m. are available at StripSteak by Michael Mina and Scarpetta by Scott Conant; both offer three-course menus, an open bar during the show, and reserved table seating in the first six rows of the ballroom. Saturday, June 5, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach; 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; tickets and packages start at $75 and are available for purchase at bleaulive.com. For more information, call 305-674-4641.
Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul at American Social
Floyd Mayweather returns to the ring on Sunday to take on YouTuber and social-media star Logan Paul for a highly anticipated exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium. Even if you're not a boxing fan, you might want to watch the fight at American Social in Brickell while sipping $4 Modelo and Proper Twelve drink specials and snacking on Buffalo chicken fries, guava barbecue pork belly tacos, and classic burgers. Beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at American Social, 690 SW First Ct., Miami; 305-223-7004; americansocialbar.com.
Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.