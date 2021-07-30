Miami Spice, Phuc Yea Brunch, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

click to enlarge
Fireman Derek's has opened a brand-new Wynwood location!
Photo by Nicole Carmen
This weekend, Miami Spice returns for its 20th anniversary, with more than 150 participating restaurants. Plus, enjoy a slice of free guava cheesecake at Cao Bakery, check out Fireman Derek's brand-new Wynwood location, and have brunch at Phuc Yea.
Celebrate National Cheesecake Day at Cao Bakery.
Courtesy of Cao Bakery
National Cheesecake Day at Cao Bakery
Friday (today) is National Cheesecake Day, and Cuban mainstay Cao Bakery is celebrating all weekend with free slices of their new summer flavor: guava cheesecake. Valid with any purchase at Cao, diners will receive a complimentary slice at any store location, including South Beach, Kendall, Coral Way, North Miami Beach, and Hallandale, among others. Friday, July 30 through Sunday, August 1, at all 12 locations; caobakerycafe.com.
Fireman Derek's new pie shop.
Photo courtesy of Fireman Derek's
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Opens New Wynwood Location
Fireman Derek's Derek Kaplan has officially closed the original Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop. The result is a new larger store, also located in Wynwood. In addition to Kaplan's signature line-up of cakes, pies, and savory items, he's also offering his own line of hand-churned ice cream. A state-of-the-art kitchen is hidden in the back, where brownies, cookies, and other items will be baked onsite with pies and cakes made daily at Kaplan’s Little Haiti bakery. Staying true to its Wynwood roots, the new location has an industrial, artsy feel with décor in sync with the laid-back atmosphere. Guests can expect Instagrammable neon signage and a hand-painted, pie-themed mural stretched across its walls. 2545 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-703-3623; firemandereks.com.
Inside Phuc Yea
Photo courtesy of Phuc Yea
Brunch at Phuc Yea
Phuc Yea has refreshed its Sunday brunch menu. Highlights include "Biskits ’n Gravy," which includes buttermilk biscuits paired with andouille and Chinese sausage gravy served with a fried egg ($16); a "Salt ’n Peppa" shrimp croissant loaded with crispy-fried popcorn shrimp, house pickles, and sriracha aioli on a Flour & Weirdoughs
croissant ($18); a breakfast banh mi with roasted pork and fried egg, topped with sriracha aioli ($16); and the Coca-Cola glazed duck confit and waffles ($24). Shareable drinks for the table range from the "Phuong’s Den," a riff on a spicy margarita made with jalapeño-infused, tequila, vermouth, cucumber, cilantro, lime, and kimchee chili rim ($42); to the "Queen’s Bee Potion," Phuc Yea’s version of a guava daiquiri ($42). Noon to 3 p.m. Sundays, at Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com.
Hakkasan returns to the Miami Spice roster for 2021.
Courtesy of Hakkasan
Miami Spice Returns
Miami Spice returns
on Sunday, August 1, with prix-fixe discounts at some of the area's finest restaurants. Spice, which runs through September 30, is back for its 20th year. The program is designed to encourage visitors and locals to discover new restaurants and visit old favorites, by providing discounted three-course meals. The promotion also helps restaurants survive Miami's summer, when tourism drops. New restaurants this year include Chica, Café Americano, La Giuletta, Maia House, Mayami Mexicantina, Planta Queen, Strawberry Moon, and Wayku. Others, like Fontana at the Biltmore, Hakkasan at the Fontainebleau, and Byblos have been with the program for more than a decade. Prices are up slightly this year to offset rising operating and supply costs. Lunch and brunch are now $28 per person, and dinner is $42 per person (excluding tax and tip). For the sake of comparison, last year's lunch/brunch cost $25 and dinner cost $39. Still, each Miami Spice dinner averages about a 30 to 40 percent discount from a regularly priced comparable dinner at each establishment — meaning it's still worth checking out.