Miami Food Events This Weekend: Pasta Omakase at Fiola, the Key Club Brunch, Father's Day, and More

Food and drink events across Miami over the weekend include the debut of The Key Club’s weekend brunch menu, a Seapsice “Show and Tell” brunch event, and Fiola’s Pasta Omakase experience.
The Key Club's outdoor terrace
Photo courtesy of Groot Hospitality
Weekend Brunch at the Key Club
The Key Club is launching its weekend brunch this Saturday. The a la carte menu will offer dishes like a warm pastry basket ($14), jelly doughnut holes ($14), a protein bowl with grilled chicken, quinoa, egg white, and avocado ($19), and a croissant sandwich with peppered bacon and caramelized onion jam and cheddar ($16). The signature brunch cocktail is the "Full House," a concoction of watermelon, Thai basil, lemon, and prosecco. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-521-4969; thekeyclub.com.
B-Side at 1-800-Lucky will offer a special roll to make the relaunch of the food hall's private karaoke room.
Deyson Rodriguez
Private Karaoke Room Relaunch at 1-800-Lucky
To celebrate 1-800-Lucky’s relaunch of its private karaoke room, chef Val Chang (B-Side, Itamae) has created a limited edition "Princess Mononoke" sushi roll, filled with fried hamachi, scallions, and avocado, topped with torched huancaina sauce ($18), to pair with an option from the food hall’s dedicated sake bar. The karaoke room will be open starting Saturday, June 18 Prices range from $15-$25 per guest, and drink packages start at $50 per person. The "Let’s Get Lucky" option, which includes five premium cocktails, beer, wine, or sake will be offered for $90. 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at 143 NW 23rd St, Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com
A Parmigiano Reggiano tasting at Via Emilia Garden
Photo courtesy of Via Emilia Restaurants
Celebrate National Cheese Day at Via Emilia Garden
Through June 30, Via Emilia restaurants are celebrating National Cheese Day with a special Parmigiano Reggiano tasting. The two-course meal includes a starter of different varieties of Parmigiano Reggiano ($18 per person), followed by an entree of tortellini in Parmigiano cream, a dish combining the restaurant’s handmade, hot-cooked tortellini pasta with scrapings from inside a carved-out Parmigiano cheese wheel ($28). Wine pairings and fruit plates can be purchased to complement the meal. Available through June 30 at 1120 15th St., Miami Beach; 786-216-7150: viaemilia9.com.
Rigatoni at Fiola
Photo courtesy of Fiola
Pasta Omakase at Fiola
Chef Fabio Trabocchi’s will debut a Pasta Omakase experience at his Italian eatery in Coral Gables, starting this Saturday. Available through July, the six-course tasting menu will feature five chef-choice pasta dishes and a dessert. The meal is priced at $125 per person and a wine pairing option is available for $95. 1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables; 305-912-2369; fiolamiami.com.
Seaspice's Miami River views are unparalleled.
Photo courtesy of Seaspice
Seaspice’s Show and Tell Brunch/Fashion Event
This Saturday, June 18, Seaspice will host a special “Show and Tell” brunch. The event will combine the waterfront restaurant’s regular a la carte brunch meal of offerings like Maine lobster benedict, shrimp avocado toast, and savory French toast with an array of fashion shows by international designer luxury brands. Noon to 4 p.m. at 412 NW N River Dr, Miami; 305-440-4200; seaspice.com. Reservations strongly suggested.
Lemon ricotta pancakes at Icebox Cafe
Photo courtesy of Icebox Cafe
Celebrate Father's Day
Sunday, June 19, marks Father's Day, a time to celebrate Dad and everything he does. Miami restaurants have created special feasts and are offering complimentary treats to make sure Dad has a good time on his day. Find the ten best options here
. Sunday, June 18 at various locations.