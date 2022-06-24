Miami Food Events This Weekend: Sunday Brunch at Joia Beach, Cookout at W South, Beach, and More

click to enlarge Le Jardinier's patio Photo courtesy of Le Jardinier

Rosé Inspired Summer Garden at Le Jardinier

click to enlarge The rustic décor at Joia Beach was designed by Miami-based interior designer François Frossard. Photo by Katie June Burton

American Riviera Brunch at Joia Beach

click to enlarge Camp W South Beach features a cookout and an outdoor movie screening. Photo courtesy of W South Beach

Sweet Chick Summer Cookout at Camp W South Beach

click to enlarge MiamiCentral at the Brighline station downtown Photo courtesy of Miami Central

Picnic Series at MiamiCentral

Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include a summer garden at Le Jardinier, an American Riviera brunch at Joia Beach, and a picnic series at MiamiCentral.Michelin-starred Le Jardinier in the Design District is launching a rosé-inspired summer garden on the restaurant’s patio. The special activation will feature the Château d’Esclans portfolio of rosé options, along with special cocktails, new menu items, a happy hour, and a Riviera-style Sunday brunch. Programming will include live music. TThis Sunday, Joia Beach debuts its weekly American Riviera brunch. Featured dishes include Belgian waffles, filet mignon and eggs, and a bagel tower with smoked salmon, tuna tartare, and accoutrements. Brunch will be served to the sounds of live DJs, surprise entertainment, and sparklers.On Saturday, June 25, W South Beach hosts a summer cookout, the first of a three-weekend series sponsored by the NYC restaurant Sweet Chick. The event features specialty cocktails, food, an outdoor movie screening, and fitness sessions. (Specialty cocktails and fitness sessions, our dream pairing.)In celebration of summer, MiamiCentral is launching a series of summer picnics with an artisan farmers' market. Build your own picnic from local artisan vendors, then enjoy your findings al fresco. The day includes various lawn games and entertainment, and the first 100 guests receive a complimentary MiamiCentral swag tote bag. If you're coming from Fort Lauderdale or West Palm Beach, Brightline offers fares to and from Miami starting at $10.