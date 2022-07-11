Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Miami Food Events This Week: Burger Bar Mondays, Mojito Master Class, Sip & Savor

July 11, 2022 9:00AM

Sip & Savor in the Gables offers cocktail and appetizer deals.
Sip & Savor in the Gables offers cocktail and appetizer deals. Photo by Manolo Doreste
Food and drink events across Miami this week include Burger Bar Mondays at La Traila Barbecue, Mojito Making Master Class with Giovanny Gutierrez, Summer Lobster Wednesdays at Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co., Bastille Day at Le Zoo, and Sip & Savor in the Gables.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge Celebrate Cuba Libre's National Mojito Day with Giovanny Gutierrez. - PHOTO COURTESY OF ERNESTO JIMENEZ
Celebrate Cuba Libre's National Mojito Day with Giovanny Gutierrez.
Photo courtesy of Ernesto Jimenez

Mojito Making Class with Giovanny Gutierrez

National Mojito Day is here and Giovanny Gutierrez will host a special mojito-making master class at Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar to celebrate. Attendees will learn about the history of rum and the secret to creating the perfect mojito. The class is limited to 25 participants and will include two full-sized cocktails and two Cuban bites. Participants can purchase their pass for $25, and Cuba Libre’s “Las Olas Locals” VIP members get free entry. Cuba Libre will also offer specials for National Mojito Day including $2 classic mojitos and $6 flavored mojitos during the happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. Guests who prefer non-alcoholic beverages are welcome to try the "no-jito" pinchers in various flavors for $15. 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 11, at 800 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; sign up here; cubalibrerestaurant.com.
click to enlarge La Traila Barbecue launches Burger Bar Mondays. - PHOTO COURTESY OF LA TRAILA BARBECUE
La Traila Barbecue launches Burger Bar Mondays.
Photo courtesy of La Traila Barbecue

Burger Bar Mondays at La Traila

Miami's own Texas-style craft barbecue spot has launched a limited "burger bar" menu on Mondays. The burger bar will include the "rodeo" bacon cheeseburger, the "all American" burger, and the "smokehouse" sandwich. While there, try other popular menu items like the brisket sundae or the Texas trinity platter. Noon to 6 p.m. every Monday, at 8030 NW 154th St., Miami Lakes; latrailabbq.com.
click to enlarge Lobster Wednesdays are back for the summer. - PHOTO COURTESY OF SWEET LIBERTY DRINKS & SUPPLY CO.
Lobster Wednesdays are back for the summer.
Photo courtesy of Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co.

Lobster Wednesdays All Summer Long

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. has relaunched Summer Lobster Wednesdays. From 7 p.m. until closing, guests can enjoy live Maine lobster accompanied by roasted corn, cornbread, and coleslaw, for $49. The promotion is valid every Wednesday during summer, when guests can also enjoy half-price bottles of Champagne and beer bucket specials. 7 p.m. to closing, every Wednesday, at 237-B 20th St., Miami Beach; mysweetliberty.com.
click to enlarge Bastille day special at Le Zoo, - PHOTO COURTESY OF LE ZOO
Bastille day special at Le Zoo,
Photo courtesy of Le Zoo

Bastille Day at Le Zoo

French-Mediterranean brasserie Le Zoo will celebrate Bastille Day with interactive activities such as face painting, stilt walkers, a mime, and cabaret greeters. Le Zoo’s executive chef Julian Baker will offer special dishes including baguette avec pâté, coq au vin, and crepes Suzette. From noon to 5 p.m. guests will be serenaded by an accordionist and from 6 to 10 p.m.the four-piece band French Horn Collective will play Parisian-inspired tunes. Located on the first floor of Bal Harbour Shops, the event is open to the public (reservations are encouraged). Noon to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at 9700 Collins Ave., #135, Bal Harbour; opentable.com.
click to enlarge Sip & Savor in the Gables. - PHOTO BY MANOLO DORESTE
Sip & Savor in the Gables.
Photo by Manolo Doreste

Sip & Savor in the Gables

Sip & Savor in the Gables is a two-week summer event in celebration of the Coral Gables Business Improvement District's 25th anniversary. More than 85 restaurants will offer cocktail and appetizer specials. Menu items will be priced individually ranging from $7 to $12 throughout the two weeks. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 14-31, at various locations in downtown Coral Gables; experiencecoralgables.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Pit Stop

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation