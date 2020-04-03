Virtual Brunch, Cooking Classes, and Five Other Food Events in Miami This Weekend

The closure of local restaurants and bars hasn't stopped some spots from finding ways to continue to serve and engage with the community. This weekend, enjoy virtual cooking classes and winetastings, safely pick up fresh produce, get doughnuts delivered to your door, and even participate in a live drag brunch.

EXPAND A dish by chef Mika Leon of Caja Caliente. Photo courtesy of Caja Caliente

Casa Caliente With Mika Leon of Caja Caliente

Mika Leon of Caja Caliente will launch an Instagram Live cooking class series this Friday at 11:30 a.m. "Casa Caliente" will be available to stream via Leon's personal Instagram account, @MikaBites. Tune in twice a week to learn how to make a lineup of Leon's favorite dishes. Up first, she'll share the dish she made on Food Network's Beat Bobby Flay. Cook along with her, or simply watch for fun –– and stay tuned to her Instagram for more info about upcoming classes.

A bounty of fresh produce awaits. Photo courtesy of Eventbrite

Pop-Up Farmers' Market at Bee Heaven Farm

Bee Heaven and a handful of other small family farms in South Florida will come together Friday afternoon to sell a range of locally grown, seasonal, and certified organic produce, along with eggs and raw farm honey. To comply with health safety standards, only a limited number of cars will be allowed on the farm at a given time. Upon arrival, customers will be given a list of items available for purchase. One person will be allowed to pick up and/or choose items at a time. This weekend's offerings include sweet or hot peppers, eggplant, carrots, assorted radishes, orange or purple sweet potatoes, spring onions, garlic chives, Redland-raised dry beans, wildflower honey, and dried fruit. 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 3, at Bee Heaven Farm, 19000 SW 264th St., Miami; beeheavenfarm.com.

Taste wine with others while self-isolating. Vinya

Virtual Winetasting With Gamay

Looking to sharpen your winetasting skills while also enjoying a much-needed glass? Join a virtual tasting on Instagram Live this Friday evening on @getvinya. Learn about one of the world's most delicious grapes, Gamay, which is native to the Beaujolais region of France. Guided by award-winning sommelier Allegra Angelo, viewers can learn about the wines and, if they live in South Florida, get free online shipping for any bottles purchased at vinyawine.com. Not in the Sunshine State? Direct-message Get Vinya on Instagram for a list of recommended stores.

EXPAND Who knew eating pizza could be charitable? Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza

Order Pizza to Help Donate 10,000 Pies to Feeding South Florida

Buy a pizza, give a pizza: Place a takeout or delivery order for Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza now through mid-April to help the Florida chain reach its goal of donating 10,000 pies to Feeding South Florida. For every pizza purchased, Anthony’s will donate a large pizza to the organization. Order a pizza by calling the nearest Anthony's location or using a delivery app such as Uber Eats, Door Dash, or Delivery Dudes. There are nearly 30 Anthony's locations in Florida, including Aventura, Coral Gables, Doral, Kendall, Miami Lakes, North Miami, Pembroke Pines, and Fort Lauderdale. Through mid-April at all Anthony's locations; acfp.com.

Simply drive up for full-service food distribution. Photo courtesy of Feeding South Florida

Feeding South Florida Drive-Thru Food Distribution

The Youth Fair was canceled this year, but something good is still coming to the fairground. This Friday, Feeding South Florida will host a drive-thru food distribution event at the Fair Expo Center. Food will be loaded straight into vehicles on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. In an effort to maintain the health of volunteers, drivers must remain in their cars the entire time. Those unable to pick up food at the event can visit feedingsouthflorida.org/covid19 and use the agency locator to find a food pantry in their zip code. 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 3, at the Fair Expo Center, 10901 Coral Way, Miami; feedingsouthflorida.org/covid19.

EXPAND Get Grandma Daisy's angel biscuits delivered to your door. Photo by GBHG

Chef-Caliber Brunch at Home

Though you won't be able to rally your friends for a mimosa-fueled drag brunch at R House this weekend, you can enjoy fried chicken, French toast, and truffle mac and cheese in the comfort of your home. This Sunday, the Wynwood restaurant will present its legendary brunch, hosted by Athena Dion, via a livestream on Instagram (@rhousedragbrunch). Other restaurants are also offering brunch delivery and pickup this weekend, including Root & Bone, Caja Caliente, Glass & Vine, Chug's, and Threefold Café.

The recurring Salty Sunday market is on hiatus, but you can still snag baked goods and other treats. Courtesy of the Salty

The Salty Bakehouse and Sunday Market at Home

The Salty's reoccurring market, Salty Sunday, is on a temporary hiatus thanks to the pandemic, but the shop's baked goods are still available for purchase. For now, the Salty Bakehouse, a concept that allows the Salty's pastry chefs to offer items far beyond their usual doughnuts, is available via UberEats. Use the delivery app to place orders for strawberry jam, cheddar and herb biscuits, guava and white chocolate chip cookies, brioche loaves, and salted honey butter ($3 to $6). Items can be ordered individually or paired with a selection of doughnuts from the Salty's usual lineup, including maple and bacon, traditional glazed, and white chocolate tres leches. Order on ubereats.com or thesaltydonut.square.site.