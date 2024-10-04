Miami Ranked One of the Top Cities for Pizzerias in the U.S.

According to a new report conducted by cooking blog Chef's Pencil, Miami ranked fifth for having the most top-tier pizzerias in the U.S., after New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Portland. To conduct the study, Chef's Pencil used Google Trends data and 50 Top Pizza data.
Miami has five astounding pizzerias that have been listed among America's 50 best over the past five years by the Italian pizza guide 50 Top Pizza. Miami shares the fifth place with New Haven, Connecticut.
In 2024, La Leggenda Pizzeria, O'Munaciello, Miami Slice, Lucali, and Crust were included in the annual list of 50 Top Pizza Restaurants in the U.S. by 50 Top Pizza, an Italian online guide focusing on the best Italian pizzerias in the world. The organization, founded in 2017 by a team of Italian food and beverage journalists, annually curates the list of the best pizzerias in Italy, Europe, Asia, and the United States.