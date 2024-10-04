 Miami Ranked in Top 5 Best Cities for Pizzerias in the U.S. | Miami New Times
Miami Ranked One of the Top Cities for Pizzerias in the U.S.

Miami has come a long way since it was filled with Pizza Huts — it's now the fifth-best city for pizzerias in America.
October 4, 2024
Miami Slice in downtown Miami, La Leggenda Pizzeria in South Beach, and O'Munaciello are ranked as the best pizza restaurants in the U.S. by 50 Top Pizza. La Leggenda Pizzeria photo
Just months after Miami's very own pizzerias La Leggenda Pizzeria, O'Munaciello, and Miami Slice were included in the annual list of 50 Top Pizza Restaurants in the U.S. by 50 Top Pizza, the news has gotten even more gouda — Miami has been ranked as one of the top five cities for pizzerias in the entire United States.

According to a new report conducted by cooking blog Chef's Pencil, Miami ranked fifth for having the most top-tier pizzerias in the U.S., after New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Portland. To conduct the study, Chef's Pencil used Google Trends data and 50 Top Pizza data.

Miami has five astounding pizzerias that have been listed among America's 50 best over the past five years by the Italian pizza guide 50 Top Pizza. Miami shares the fifth place with New Haven, Connecticut.

In 2024, La Leggenda Pizzeria, O'Munaciello, Miami Slice, Lucali, and Crust were included in the annual list of 50 Top Pizza Restaurants in the U.S. by 50 Top Pizza, an Italian online guide focusing on the best Italian pizzerias in the world. The organization, founded in 2017 by a team of Italian food and beverage journalists, annually curates the list of the best pizzerias in Italy, Europe, Asia, and the United States.
La Leggenda Pizzeria photo

La Leggenda Pizzeria (No. 9 in the U.S.)

Located along Española Way in Miami Beach, La Leggenda Pizzeria has made the publication's list of top ten pizza restaurants in America, coming in ninth. Napoli-born and raised chef and owner Giovanni Gagliardi, dubbed La Leggenda (the Legend) by friends in Italy for his pizzaiolo skills, is making some of the best Neapolitan-style pies in South Florida. Gagliardi performs his magic in a small space tucked away near the eastern terminus of Española Way, where his domed, wood-fueled oven turns out from-scratch pizzas with crusts that are invariably soft, airy, and perfectly blistered. Don't miss the margherita STG, made with real-deal mozzarella di bufala campana and fragrant fresh basil.

'O Munaciello (No. 11 in the U.S.)

Coming in just behind La Leggenda at number 11 is 'O Munaciello in the MiMo District, with a second location along Coral Way. Voted New Times' Best Upper Eastside Restaurant in 2018, O'Munaciello isn't your regular pizza shop. The Neapolitan-style restaurant on Miami's Upper Eastside makes a slate of unique pies. Some are infused with activated charcoal, creating a black-hued dough. Most are topped with traditional fixings such as mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil. The eatery offers other fare from Italy's Campania region, but the star of this Biscayne Boulevard spot is the pizza made by chef Carmine Candito, who grew up working at his family's pizzeria in Naples, Italy.
Miami Slice photo

Miami Slice (No. 5 Best Pizza Slice in the U.S.)

New Times' very own Best Pizza of 2024, Miami Slice isn't just getting well-deserved recognition by New Times, it's also getting recognition worldwide. Miami Slice, which serves up artisan, New York-style pizzas with a viral following, has just been named the fifth-best pizza slice in the U.S. The pizza slices here truly are out-of-this-world good — very thin crusts with just the right amount of crisp, bubbling cheese and decadent drizzles. 
