Miami's independent source of local news and culture

Food News

Introducing New Times' Miami Restaurant Directory

Laine Doss | October 5, 2020 | 9:00am
New Times screenshot
Restaurants and bars have had to adapt to changing regulations and shifting customer demand created by the coronavirus pandemic. And New Times is adapting right along with them, with the launch of our Miami Restaurant Directory, a database of local dining destinations that's searchable by neighborhood, cuisine, and what combination it offers of takeout, delivery, and dine-in.

Each listing also contains the restaurant's guidelines, including health and safety measures for patrons and employees.

The directory is designed for the restaurants themselves to submit a new listing or update an existing one as events warrant.

Patrons, too, are encouraged to alert us to incorrect or outdated information, by clicking the flag icon on each  restaurant's information page. (Be sure to enable popups.)

So far, the directory contains more than 300 Miami and Fort Lauderdale-area restaurants and it's growing every day.

To find the directory, follow this link or choose "Food & Drink" from the left-hand drop-down menu and select "Miami Restaurant Directory: Takeout/Delivery/Dine-In" from the expanded Food options.

Got questions or suggestions? Email us at cafe@miaminewtimes.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

