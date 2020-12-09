New Times' Best of Miami 2020 Is Live

Miami, along with the rest of the world, was thrown a curveball in 2020.

We've changed the way we work (from home), communicate (via Zoom), and shop (online). Fashionable people now match their sweats with their masks, and we elbow-bump instead of hug.

We also realized there are a lot of wonderful things about living here that we take for granted. High on that list: restaurants and bars — the places we go to nourish ourselves in body and spirit.

This week, as New Times' Best of Miami 2020 finally hits the streets (six months late), we share with you hundreds of our picks for the finest shops, the best places to visit, and the greatest arts and entertainment our city has to offer.

The Food and Drink section alone contains more than 80 different categories in praise of our favorite purveyors of all sorts of treats.

More than in any other year, items like Best Hot Dog (Dogma) and Best Chef (Karla Hoyos) stand as a testament to the people and institutions that make up the fabric of our community. Likewise Best Restaurant in Aventura (Ornos Estatorio), Best Romantic Restaurant (Peacock Garden Cafe), and on and on.

You can also check out the results of our Readers' Poll, where you got to vote for your favorite places in more than 100 different categories.

Please read on and discover some new favorite places to support in Miami. There's never been a better time to share some love for locals.