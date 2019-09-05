Miami Breweries Help Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts for the Bahamas

Breweries across South Florida have pooled their resources to help communities in the Bahamas that were decimated by Hurricane Dorian.

Dorian made landfall in the northern Bahamas September 1 as a Category 5 hurricane with sustained winds of 185 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center, and was stationary over the area for nearly two days. At least 20 deaths have been attributed to Dorian in Abaco and Grand Bahama alone, according to the Nassau Guardian.

Breweries from Miami-Dade to Palm Beach have organized their efforts to donate supplies and raise money for those affected.

Below is a list of South Florida breweries gathering supplies and funds to help the people of the Bahamas.

If you are from a brewery, bar, or restaurant that's organizing any fundraising activity or supply drive, please email cafe@miaminewtimes.com with details.

Beat Culture Brewery

7250 NW 11 St., Miami

786-431-5413

