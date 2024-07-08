 Maman French Bakery and Café to Open in Miami Beach | Miami New Times
New York's Trendy French Café Maman to Open in Miami Beach

New York-based bakery and café Maman is opening a second Miami location in Sunset Harbour with charming decor and pastries.
July 8, 2024
Maman brings South of France-inspired atmosphere and pastries to Sunset Harbor.
Maman brings South of France-inspired atmosphere and pastries to Sunset Harbor.
After opening in Wynwood earlier this year with its popular chocolate chip cookies and trendy and bright interior, Maman, a French bakery and café based out of New York City, is opening in Sunset Harbor this Sunday, July 14.

Maman, which means “mother” in French, was founded by Benjamin Sormonte and Elisa Marshall whose fondest childhood memories were in the kitchen making recipes passed down from their mothers. Since opening in 2014, the bakery and café has opened over 30 locations across the U.S. and Canada, with a major expansion seen after its "Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies" were featured in the 2017 edition of “Oprah’s Favorite Things." They're seriously that good. (Below is a photo for reference.)
click to enlarge Chocolate chip cookies
Signature creations include Maman’s famous nutty chocolate chip cookie, which gained notoriety for being featured in "Oprah’s Favorite Things" list.
Maman photo
Maman Sunset Harbor marks the brand's second location in South Florida, with more slated to open in other Miami neighborhoods like Coral Gables, West Palm Beach, and Brickell.

“Sunset Harbour's vibrant community and picturesque setting make it the perfect fit for Maman's expansion," says Elisa Marshall, co-founder of Maman. "We are excited to bring our unique blend of French-inspired cuisine and warm, inviting atmosphere to this beautiful neighborhood."

The grand opening also marks the celebration of Bastille Day, which falls on July 14. Therefore, in celebration of the holiday, the first 100 guests will receive a free tote bag and a nutty chocolate chip cookie with a purchase. The regular menu will be available, as well, including gluten-free pastries, cookies, and a wide croissant selection including vegan choices. For drinks, specialty selections include an iced coconut water matcha, lavender hot chocolate, guava mint lemonade, and golden milk latte.

To make the day even better, for one day only, the café will offer the limited-edition "Le Croissant des Familles," a 14-inch long croissant. Sales will be limited to two per person for $25 per croissant.
click to enlarge
This giant croissant became a viral sensation online and now Miami can try it without booking a flight to Paris.
Maman photo
Like its Wynwood location, the café's design aims for a homey yet elevated, provincial South of France-inspired atmosphere making Sunset Harbor a perfect fit. The location will feature imported French antique furniture, custom handmade hanging light fixtures made from concrete, seashells, and natural materials, and hand-stenciled floors and walls. Floral installations by Floratorium will play a nod to local Miami vegetation and incorporate Spanish moss and air plants to create banyan-esque style trees.

In a toile-adorned area, remote workers can find a dedicated laptop section to mix work with the full-service cafe menu. Stepping outside, guests who prefer al-fresco dining can enjoy the menu and the Miami weather.

The café will offer its full-service brunch on the weekends, cocktails, beer, and wine, and will be available for private and semi-private events.

Maman Sunset Harbour. 1874 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; mamannyc.com. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
