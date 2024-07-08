New York's Trendy French Café Maman to Open in Miami Beach

After opening in Wynwood earlier this year with its popular chocolate chip cookies and trendy and bright interior, Maman, a French bakery and café based out of New York City, is opening in Sunset Harbor this Sunday, July 14.
Maman, which means “mother” in French, was founded by Benjamin Sormonte and Elisa Marshall whose fondest childhood memories were in the kitchen making recipes passed down from their mothers. Since opening in 2014, the bakery and café has opened over 30 locations across the U.S. and Canada, with a major expansion seen after its "Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies" were featured in the 2017 edition of “Oprah’s Favorite Things." They're seriously that good. (Below is a photo for reference.)
“Sunset Harbour's vibrant community and picturesque setting make it the perfect fit for Maman's expansion," says Elisa Marshall, co-founder of Maman. "We are excited to bring our unique blend of French-inspired cuisine and warm, inviting atmosphere to this beautiful neighborhood."
The grand opening also marks the celebration of Bastille Day, which falls on July 14. Therefore, in celebration of the holiday, the first 100 guests will receive a free tote bag and a nutty chocolate chip cookie with a purchase. The regular menu will be available, as well, including gluten-free pastries, cookies, and a wide croissant selection including vegan choices. For drinks, specialty selections include an iced coconut water matcha, lavender hot chocolate, guava mint lemonade, and golden milk latte.
To make the day even better, for one day only, the café will offer the limited-edition "Le Croissant des Familles," a 14-inch long croissant. Sales will be limited to two per person for $25 per croissant.
Floratorium will play a nod to local Miami vegetation and incorporate Spanish moss and air plants to create banyan-esque style trees.
In a toile-adorned area, remote workers can find a dedicated laptop section to mix work with the full-service cafe menu. Stepping outside, guests who prefer al-fresco dining can enjoy the menu and the Miami weather.
The café will offer its full-service brunch on the weekends, cocktails, beer, and wine, and will be available for private and semi-private events.
Maman Sunset Harbour. 1874 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; mamannyc.com. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.