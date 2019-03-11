Eighth-Annual JWU Zest Award Nominees Announced: Vote for New Times

In 2012, Johnson & Wales University's North Miami Campus initiated the JWU Zest Awards as a way of recognizing excellence in Miami's culinary community.

Now in their eighth year, the Zest Awards have become a respected part of the local food and beverage landscape. Many chefs and restaurateurs see the Zests as the hometown version of the nationally acclaimed James Beard Awards.

Last year's winners included Sweet Liberty (Best Bar/Lounge), Stubborn Seed (Best New Restaurant), and Macchialina (Best Boutique Restaurant). In addition, Ralph Pagano received a special Courage Award in recognition of his excellence in the culinary field, his dynamic personality, and his extreme act of courage when he pushed an employee out of harm's way when a violent explosion occurred at Resorts World Bimini.