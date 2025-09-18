 Is the New Publix Dolphins Pub Sub Worse Than the Miami Dolphins? | Miami New Times
Review: Is New Publix Dolphins Pub Sub Somehow Worse than the Team?

We tried the new Publix Miami Dolphins Pub Sub, and let's just say it might just represent how they're playing this season.
September 18, 2025
Image: We tried the new Publix Deli Miami Dolphins Pub Sub 2025 made with chicken tenders, sweet sriracha sauce, spicy three-pepper cheese...here's our review
We tried the new Publix Deli Miami Dolphins Pub Sub 2025 made with chicken tenders, sweet sriracha sauce, spicy three-pepper cheese...here's our review Photo by Olee Fowler
Publix loves a seasonal Pub Sub almost as much as Floridians love debating which one is the best. Earlier this summer, we tried the "Peach Heat" version, which promised fiery-sweet glory but ended up tasting more like honey chicken with a personality crisis. It was edible but forgettable, proof that hype doesn't always match reality.

So when Publix announced an official Miami Dolphins sandwich, expectations were tempered. Could this be the comeback sub? Or was it destined to play like the team it represents? (However, we're still rooting for a 'Fins win on Thursday, September 18, against the Buffalo Bills.)
click to enlarge
The revamped "Dolphins Sub" at Publix looks promising from the photo
Photo by Olee Fowler

Ordering Woes

Walking into the North Miami Publix, the sub was impossible to miss. A big sign at the entrance hyped up the new Dolphins sandwich like it was going to change the game. Yet, when I got to the counter, the deli staff had no idea what it actually was. They looked at me blankly, started to prepare last year's Cuban-inspired version, and only got back on track after I read the ingredients off to them. Not exactly a strong opening drive, and in hindsight, a preview of how the whole thing would go.

The "Miami Dolphins Pub Sub" is composed of Publix Deli chicken tenders tossed in sweet sriracha sauce with spicy three-pepper cheese. That's the entire playbook. If you've had the "Sweet Sriracha Tender Sub" before, you've essentially had this one, just dressed in teal and orange packaging.
click to enlarge
There's supposed to be a balance of sweet and heat, yet it mostly tastes like a sticky honey glaze with only the faintest kick
Photo by Olee Fowler

The Flavor Problem

To give it the best shot, I ordered it tossed and chopped, which at least ensures the tenders are coated in sauce rather than having it drizzled lazily on top. That helped, but the sandwich is still overwhelmingly sweet. There's supposed to be a balance of sweet and heat, yet it mostly tastes like a sticky honey glaze with only the faintest kick. Some bites hinted at warmth, but nothing that stuck around long enough to matter.

Onions brought a touch of tang, though not enough to cut through all the sugar. Lettuce wilted quickly against the warm chicken, turning the sandwich into a soggy stew if you didn’t eat it immediately. The cheese, stacked thick with at least half a dozen slices, didn’t add much beyond heft. Even the bread struggled to hold it all together, soaking up the sauce until it threatened to collapse in my hands.
click to enlarge
It's not one I'd go back for unless I suddenly developed a serious obsession with honey chicken
Photo by Olee Fowler

The Dolphins Parallel

All of it feels a little too on the nose for something named after Miami’s football team. A lot of hype, a splashy rollout, and then a performance that falls flat. The whole experience started with confusion, had a brief flicker of promise, and ended in disappointment. Just like watching a Dolphins season that never quite comes together.

Is this the worst sandwich I've ever eaten? No. But it's not one I'd go back for unless I suddenly developed a serious obsession with honey chicken. It's, as the kids would say, "mid" at best: edible, but uninspired. Which, in a way, makes it the perfect Dolphins sandwich. Publix may have nailed the branding after all. At least the sandwich only cost me lunch money, not a season's worth of hope.
Image: Olee Fowler
A fourth-generation Miamian, Olee Fowler knows every corner of the city. She spent a decade as the editor of Eater Miami, and now as a freelance writer, she captures the stories that make Miami unique. When she's not exploring Miami's newest restaurants and bars, you can find her at home with her dogs, Foster and Peanut, or cheering on her beloved Florida Gators. And yes, that's probably a Coke Zero on her desk.
