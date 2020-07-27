 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Scoops galore at La Glace!EXPAND
Scoops galore at La Glace!
Photo by Munch Miami

Coral Gables Ice Cream Shop La Glace Debuts

Clarissa Buch | July 27, 2020 | 8:00am
AA

If you ask Taj Handal why she opened an ice cream shop in the middle of a pandemic, she'll tell you it was an accident. A paralegal by day, Handal dreamed for years of the day she'd open the doors to La Glace Miami. But after signing a lease on a space in Coral Gables in 2018, construction delays pushed back her shop's debut more than a year. The space was finally ready to open, when the coronavirus pandemic shut down commerce in Miami.

"This was literally the last thing I ever thought would happen," Handal tells New Times. "I thought I had gotten through it all, and then the opening happened during coronavirus. You really can't make this up."

A ban on indoor dining has not prevented Handal from scooping ice cream and serving milkshakes and brioche ice cream sandwiches.

Related Stories

"We decided to move forward because we wanted to provide a sense of normalcy in abnormal times," she explains. "Summer in Miami is when people want to spend time with family and friends, but under current circumstances, we’re all rethinking what that means. Opening our doors under CDC guidelines is our way of expressing to our community that familiarities still exist and we are all going to be okay.”

The two dozen ice cream flavors on La Glace's menu (the majority of them kosher) include black cherry, mango, almond-pistachio, coffee, and New York cheesecake. There are vegan flavors, too, including blueberry, salted caramel, peanut-butter fudge, and pineapple soft serve. Prices start at $5.

"Miami is a land of mom-and-pop restaurants," she says. "Honestly, since I was a kid, I remember this ice cream shop driving by my neighborhood in Westchester every day. Anyone who knows me is well aware I love sweets, so I wouldn't consider opening an ice cream shop as a surprise."

La Glace Miami. 256 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 786-542-9115; instagram.com. Call for hours.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.