New Times Seeks Freelance Food Culture and Food Business Writers

September 30, 2021 9:00AM

New Times is hungry for intrepid food writers!
New Times is hungry for intrepid food writers! Photo by David Malan via Getty Images
Are you passionate about food and drink? Are you a creative writer with a nose for a good story?

Food writing involves much more than bestowing star reviews on restaurants or snapping phone pics to post on Instagram. At New Times, we look for the stories behind the dishes, the people who work hard to provide us with food, drink, and a place to gather.

Today more than ever, Miami's food scene is vital to our city and New Times wants to share the triumphs and challenges of the chefs, bartenders, and bakers who call Miami home.

We're looking for writers to contribute to our award-winning food coverage and cover the culture and business of the local restaurant and bar scene.

As a freelance food writer for New Times, you'll interview chefs, discover new trends, and tell the stories of the people who work behind the scenes at Miami's restaurants and bars.

You'll write about new restaurants opening and suss out what it really takes to run a restaurant during the best and worst of times. You'll also explore how food and drink shape all of our lives.

Successful applicants will combine a love of food with excellent writing skills, attention to accuracy and detail, and, perhaps most of all, the desire to pursue stories through research and reporting (i.e., speaking to your fellow human beings).

If you're interested, send a résumé and three clips or writing samples to [email protected] with FREELANCE FOOD WRITER prominently placed in the subject field.

Feel free to share this post with your food-loving friends and writers' groups on social media!
