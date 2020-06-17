Hedy Goldsmith Plans to Pop Up Around Miami With Her Famous Cookies

Miami's love affair with Hedy Goldsmith began during the talented pastry chef's tenure as executive pastry chef at Michael Schwartz's Genuine Hospitality Group. For two decades, Goldsmith wowed diners with desserts that played with sweet and savory flavors. Then, in 2015, she announced she was leaving for Los Angeles with her wife, Heidi Ladell.

Two years ago, Goldsmith and Ladell returned to Miami, and this year Goldsmith took the post of executive chef at Verde, the restaurant inside the Pérez Art Museum Miami.

When the coronavirus pandemic forced Miami restaurants to close, Goldsmith and her team set in to preparing tens of thousands of meals for the homebound and the elderly.

At home, like many of us, Goldsmith turned to baking as a form of comfort. When South Beach Wine & Food Festival honcho Lee Schrager asked her to participate in one of his bake sales a few weeks ago, she was overwhelmed by the response. "It's unbelievably humbling to see the people driving by in cars," she tells New Times. "The response was crazy. It makes me happy that we made the decision to move back."

The James Beard Award nominee quickly sold out of the 125 cinnamon chocolate streusel coffee cakes she baked for the sale and rekindled her love for baking. Goldsmith and Ladell decided to contact a few friends to see if they were interested in doing some collaborations. Says Goldsmith, "I'm still the executive chef at PAMM, but I miss my baking roots. This is a great way to tap into them without a full commitment."

Goldsmith and Ladell decided to launch a series of random pop-ups and collaborations throughout Miami, with the first one scheduled for this Father's Day weekend.

From June 19-21, Goldsmith will collaborate with two Miami ice cream shops to create unique "Junk in da Trunk" ice cream sandwiches. The frozen treats will be available at Dasher & Crank (2211 NW Second Ave., Miami) and Whip ‘n Dip (1407 Sunset Dr., Miami). Each shop will offer a unique take, making an ice cream sandwich with Goldsmith's cookies as the bread and a signature ice cream flavor as the filling. Sandwiches will be priced at $5 and up.

In addition, Goldsmith is taking advance orders for various Father's Day cookies and treats, including the aforementioned Junk in da Trunk cookies, made with bittersweet chocolate, crushed kettle potato chips, pretzels, and chocolate peanut butter cups ($36 for a dozen), Pride rainbow shortbread cookies ($24 a dozen), and Goldsmith's Baking Out Loud cookbook ($18).

Call or text 305-458-7002 from by Wednesday, June 17, at 5 p.m. to order for Father's Day, then pick up at Dasher & Crank or Whip 'n Dip. (Free delivery is available on orders of $50 or more. A limited number of orders will be accepted for shipping, with costs determined by ZIP code.)

Goldsmith plans to pop up at different locations throughout Miami to continue her ice-cream sandwich collaborations. A subscription-based service of treats is also in the works. Follow the pastry chef on Instagram @hedygoldsmith to stay up to date.