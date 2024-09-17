Popular Florida Barbecue Chain 4 Rivers Smokehouse to Open on Sundays

For the first time in its 15-year history, 4 Rivers Smokehouse will open on Sundays across the state of Florida.
Beginning Sunday, September 22, 4 Rivers will be open on Sundays in Daytona Beach, Gainesville, Jacksonville, Kissimmee, Longwood, Orlando (UCF), Tallahassee, Tampa, Winter Garden, Winter Park, and Lakeland.
The 4 Rivers locations in Orange Park, South Tampa, and Coral Springs will begin opening on Sundays starting on September 29.
Store hours on Sundays will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. across all locations. All locations were previously closed on Sundays, in a move that was very similar to the openly Christian chain Chick-fil-A.
In addition to the Sunday opening, hours on Fridays and Saturdays will extend to 9 p.m., appealing to a younger crowd in Florida.
Voted in 2020 as the "South’s Best Barbecue" by Southern Living, the Florida-based barbecue chain is still family-run, despite its expansion across the state and popularity.
From menu items like burnt ends, which mixes brisket and pulled pork that have been tantalizingly crisped up, to delicious and classic sides, the chain looks like it's finally heading down south to South Florida.
4 Rivers in South Florida: Coral SpringsThe first and only South Florida location of 4 Rivers Smokehouse is in Coral Springs.
The restaurant is located at the Walk at University, on the eastern edge of the Florida Everglades. It’s also just a short 11-mile drive from the beach. 4 Rivers Coral Springs was the 13th 4 Rivers location and the first in South Florida.
Named the "Best BBQ in Florida” by Food & Wine and one of the "South’s Best BBQ Joints” by Southern Living, 4 Rivers Smokehouse has opened numerous locations across Florida, but still remains a family-owned business specializing in slow-smoked barbecue, homestyle sides, and fresh bakery items.
4 Rivers Smokehouse ships nationwide on Goldbelly.
4 Rivers Coral Springs. 2660 N. University Dr., Coral Springs; 844-474-8377; 4rsmokehouse.com.