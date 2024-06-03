18 Years of Fratelli Milano: Downtown Miami’s Best Kept Secret Gets a New Look

Fratelli Milano, the beloved family-owned Italian spot in downtown Miami, is ready to celebrate its 18th anniversary this December. And what better way to do so than with a major summer makeover? Think new café, trendy bar, and revamped menu offerings, all set to debut just in time for the high season later this year.
Founded in 2006 by twin brothers Roberto and Emanuele Bearzi from Milan, Fratelli Milano quickly became a local favorite. Roberto takes the lead as the executive chef, while Emanuele crafts delicate pastries, specialty pasta, and artisanal bread. Reflecting on their journey, general manager and co-owner Fiorella Blanco shares, "Fratelli Milano was the dream of my partners Roberto and Emanuele and mine. All three of us had been working for years in the restaurant business. We wanted to try our luck with a family-owned and operated eatery where people from all walks of life could come and enjoy quality fresh Italian food at a reasonable price."
Starting as a modest 20-seat establishment, they quickly realized the demand was too high for such a small space. "Back then, there were just a handful of full-service restaurants downtown, and we seized the opportunity to cater to the business crowd," adds Blanco. The restaurant soon expanded to its current 80-seat space, complete with sidewalk seating.
Diners can indulge in complimentary housemade ciabatta with the restaurant's famous sun-dried tomato paste. The freshly prepared pasta selection includes fettuccine, pappardelle, gnocchi, and lasagna; the short rib ravioli, topped with Bolognese sauce and burrata, stands out as a crowd favorite.
Another iconic dish is the vitello alla Milanese, a cutlet served with arugula, dressed with lemon-infused olive oil, and topped with cherry tomatoes and diced bocconcini mozzarella. The dessert menu tempts with more than ten options, from traditional tiramisu to locally inspired creations like dulce de leche panna cotta.
Looking ahead, Blanco details their ambitious plans. With many new restaurant groups arriving in town and bringing more competition, the team decided to give Fratelli Milano an upgrade by closing its doors for a few months this summer to expand the venue, adding more indoor and outdoor seating, a full bar for happy hour, and an adjacent café. Menu adaptations are also in the works. Reflecting on current food trends, Blanco shares that people still want comfort food but are leaning towards healthier options, so they're introducing homemade gluten-free pasta. They are also starting a true Italian brunch on Saturdays and Sundays with homemade frittatas and pastries from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Despite these changes, regular customers who love the original concept need not worry. The Fratelli team is maintaining the restaurant's core: homey, welcoming, homemade pasta, but they are upgrading to stay competitive in the new dining scene. Blanco concludes, "We've always been unpretentious, and people love that. Our goal has always been to create a place where everyone feels welcome, and we're excited to continue that tradition with a fresh new look and exciting new offerings."
Fratelli Milano. 213 SE First St., Miami; 305.373.2300; ristorantefratellimilano.com.