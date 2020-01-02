December 2019 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

December in Miami comes in like a lion and goes out like a drunk frat bro. At the beginning of the month, the city attracts thousands of art enthusiasts, celebrities, and assorted tourists for Miami Art Week. The month continues with a frenzy of visitors flocking to avoid the winter chill of their hometowns and to celebrate Christmas with Santas dressed in tropical shirts. Finally, the month closes with expensive parties at flashy nightclubs.
Amid all of this hullabaloo, several Miami restaurants opened. Highlights include the reopening of the Regent Cocktail Club, a beloved lounge where some of Miami's best bartenders prepare proper drinks with care; and the debut of Frohzen, a wonderland of upscale treats.
On the flip side, Lincoln Road lost two long-standing restaurants when SushiSamba and Nexxt Cafe closed.
In January, look out for Fuego y Mar to open inside the newly renovated Ritz-Carlton South Beach, as well as Alberto Cabrera's Marabú.
Openings
- Frohzen, 151 NE 41st St., Miami; 305-402-9060; frohzen-miami.com.
- Gitano, 3500 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-8800; grupogitano.com.
- Holyshakes, 7761 NW 107th Ave., Doral; 305-240-4077; holy-shakes.com.
- Hutong Miami, 600 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-388-0805; hutong-miami.com.
- Intimo, 840 First St., Miami Beach; 305-964-8006; sevenrooms.com.
- Luna Park, 701 S. Miami Ave., Suite 181-C, Miami; 305-720-2401; lunapark.com
- Rivertail, 305 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-306-2665; rivertailftl.com.
- Sottosale, 8001 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-634-1005; sottosalemiami.com.
- Unseen Creatures Brewing & Blending, 4178 SW 74th Ct., Miami; unseencreatures.com.
Closings
- La Centrale — makes way for Luna Park food hall
- Nexxt Cafe
- SushiSamba
Coming Attractions
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood eatery
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Bachour Bakery and Restaurant - Opening in Doral
- The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
- Bebitos - Jason Odio to open a modern version of a Cuban cafe.
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a second location, in downtown Miami
- Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
- Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk
- Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
- Bulla Gastrobar - Slated to open at the Falls February 29, 2020
- Bunnie Cakes - Opening a location in downtown Doral
- Burger Beast Burger Joint inside Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken - Burger Beast set to open a burger joint
- El Bagel - Opening permanent spot in Miami's Upper Eastside
- The Cat's Meow Cafe - Cat café coming to MiMo
- Cote - Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse to open in Miami
- Champion Burger - New burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
- Dalia at the Celino South Beach Hotel - Opening in South Beach
- Descarga Brewing Company - Opening in North Miami
- The Doral Yard - Della Heiman's community, food, and drink hub will open in Doral
- Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- Fuego y Mar - Opening at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach
- G.L.O.W. - Fro-yo shop that donates all proceeds to charity set to open in Wynwood
- Gramps 2 - Opening 2020
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
- Hiyakawa - Wabi Sabi chef opening Wynwood restaurant
- Icebox Cafe - opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
- Ichimi Ramen - Coming to Midtown Miami
- Ironside Bakery - Fresh bread coming to Miami
- Joia Beach - Upscale alfresco dining and beach club on Watson Island.
- La Gringa Tostaderia - Opening at Time Out Market
- Little Hen - Breakfast and high tea opening in Midtown Miami
- Lost City Brewing Company - Coming to North Miami
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Macchialina - Opening a second location, in Coral Gables
- Marabú at Brickell City Centre - Opening in early 2020
- Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami
- Marlins Park Beer Garden - the baseball stadium is opening a beer garden
- Morrofino Barcelona - Opening winter 2019
- Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti
- Omakai Sushi - Opening in Wynwood
- Osaka - Nikkei restaurant coming to Miami
- Planta - Opening a second Miami-area location, in Coconut Grove
- Punch Bowl Social - Opening in Wynwood
- Riverside - Mixed-use facility and brewhouse in Brickell
- Shuckers - Opening a location in South Beach
- Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
- Sweetgreen - healthy chain opening Miami locations
- True Food Kitchen - health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls in fall 2020
- Uchi - Texas sushi coming to Miami
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Yeasty Brews - New brewery celebrating the fermentation process
