December 2019 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

December in Miami comes in like a lion and goes out like a drunk frat bro. At the beginning of the month, the city attracts thousands of art enthusiasts, celebrities, and assorted tourists for Miami Art Week. The month continues with a frenzy of visitors flocking to avoid the winter chill of their hometowns and to celebrate Christmas with Santas dressed in tropical shirts. Finally, the month closes with expensive parties at flashy nightclubs.

Amid all of this hullabaloo, several Miami restaurants opened. Highlights include the reopening of the Regent Cocktail Club, a beloved lounge where some of Miami's best bartenders prepare proper drinks with care; and the debut of Frohzen, a wonderland of upscale treats.

On the flip side, Lincoln Road lost two long-standing restaurants when SushiSamba and Nexxt Cafe closed.

In January, look out for Fuego y Mar to open inside the newly renovated Ritz-Carlton South Beach, as well as Alberto Cabrera's Marabú.

EXPAND An ice-cream cupcake from Frohzen. Photo courtesy of Frohzen

Openings



Frohzen, 151 NE 41st St., Miami; 305-402-9060; frohzen-miami.com.

Gitano, 3500 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-8800; grupogitano.com.

Holyshakes, 7761 NW 107th Ave., Doral; 305-240-4077; holy-shakes.com.

Hutong Miami, 600 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-388-0805; hutong-miami.com.

Intimo, 840 First St., Miami Beach; 305-964-8006; sevenrooms.com.

Luna Park, 701 S. Miami Ave., Suite 181-C, Miami; 305-720-2401; lunapark.com

Rivertail, 305 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-306-2665; rivertailftl.com.

Sottosale, 8001 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-634-1005; sottosalemiami.com.

Unseen Creatures Brewing & Blending, 4178 SW 74th Ct., Miami; unseencreatures.com.

Photo courtesy of Sushi Samba

Closings



La Centrale — makes way for Luna Park food hall

Nexxt Cafe

SushiSamba

Cuban-American chef/partner Alberto Cabrera will offer something for every generation to enjoy at Marabú. Photo courtesy of Vida & Estilo Restaurant Group

Coming Attractions

