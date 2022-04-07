Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Technology

Komodo Is Offering an NFT Complete With Virtual Dragon — and an Optional Dessert

April 7, 2022 8:00AM

The "Fire & Ice" at Komodo (the one you can actually eat).
The "Fire & Ice" at Komodo (the one you can actually eat). Photo courtesy of Groot Hospitality
Miami Tech Week and the Miami Bitcoin Conference are filling our city with tech bros and crypto investors.

Usually, the only involvement a restaurant would have in a week such as this would be to possibly offer a signature cocktail — anyone up for a "TechTini" or perhaps a little "Hair of the Doge" after a long night?

Until now.

Groot Hospitality, in partnership with the NFT company Bubblehouse, has created an NFT dessert called "Fire & Ice." The NFT is limited to 300, at $100 a pop.

What, you might well ask, is an NFT dessert? It's a dessert that lives on the blockchain. So, in this case, NFT stands for "Not for Tasting."

New TImes got a preview of the NFT and, well, it's kinda cool: a 15-second digital clip shows a gilded Chinese dragon swooping down onto the sands of South Beach and blowing flames at a golden egg engraved with the word "Komodo".

The clip, according to a Groot representative, was not created by a famous artist and the money doesn't benefit a charity. But there is one key benefit to owning the NFT: Holders get the opportunity to purchase a real dessert at Groot Hospitality's Brickell restaurant, Komodo.

You know, the analog kind you can eat.

The "Fire & Ice" dessert starts with a dark-chocolate egg, coated in an ombré fade of red, gold, orange and black. The egg is presented on a dragon-shaped platter and then "cracked" by having flaming 151-proof rum drizzled on it. The flame is then doused with caramel-passionfruit sauce, exposing an interior filled with coconut meringue, chocolate crunch, and cake. The dessert sounds amazing and costs a "Miami-reasonable" $40.

The catch: To order the dessert, you have to purchase the NFT.

Groot Hospitality founder David Grutman tells New Times that the NFT/dessert combo takes experiential dining to a new level.

"A big part of what we aim for at Komodo — and all Groot properties — is to create new and highly memorable experiences. By combining the culinary world with Bubblehouse and digital art, we see this dessert-NFT combo as the first step to a near-limitless future. The metaverse is only going to grow, and we're going to be right there with it as it evolves."

Grutman is correct that NFTs are gaining ground in the culinary world. Earlier this month in partnership with King Plebs, the Tank Brewing Co. released a double IPA called Pleb Nectar, accessible via a beer-centric NFT that unlocks limited-edition beers at participating breweries. The NFT costs 0.05 Ethereum (ETH) —about $160 when last we checked — and includes discounts at participating brewery partners.

The Komodo "Fire & Ice" NFT. Debuts today, Thursday, April 7, and can be purchased via Bubblehouse with Apple Pay. 
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Contact: Laine Doss

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Say Gay

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation