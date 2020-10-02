Ice Cream at Fireman Derek's, Miami Heat, and Other Food Events This Weekend

This weekend, burn your LeBron jersey and win a free Miami Heat jersey at Batch Gastropub, and try Black Market's new Jimmy Butler-inspired coffee cocktail. Plus, Fireman Derek's in Coconut Grove launches a lineup of ice creams, and Miami Spice extends through October.

Photo courtesy of Batch Gastropub

Lebron Jersey Trade-In at Batch Gastropub

On Friday (today), stop by Batch Gastropub and trade in your LeBron James jersey for a new Miami Heat jersey. Bring the shirt and a $20 bill, and Batch Gastropub will supply you with a beer and the option to light up the old jersey in its burn barrel or drop it into a donation box. Plus, expect food and drink specials, s'mores, giveaways, and additional night-of surprises. Feeling lucky? Take part in Batch's "pick-the-score promo," wherein customers guess the score of the Heat game against LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers. Stick around until for the end of the game, and you might go home with a free Heat jersey. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, October 2, at Batch Gastropub, 30 SW 12th St., Miami; 305-808-5555; batchgastropub.com.

EXPAND Try out Fireman Derek's new ice cream with a slice of pie. Courtesy of Fireman Derek's

Ice Cream at Fireman Derek's Coconut Grove

Derek Kaplan's Fireman Derek's in Coconut Grove has launched a lineup of hand-churned ice creams. A recent graduate of Penn State University’s ice cream school (yes, there is one), Kaplan has created eight unique flavors designed to pair with pie slices. Highlights include white chocolate guava cookie dough, salted caramel, key lime pie, and chocolate brownie with caramel swirl. Ice cream is served in a five-ounce cup (one scoop) for $4.50 and a ten-ounce cup (two scoops) for $8. All flavors are free of artificial flavoring, high-fructose corn syrup, and made with milk from rBST-free cows. Fireman Derek’s Coconut Grove, 3435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 786-502-2396; firemandereks.com.

EXPAND Phuc Yea's owners, Aniece Meinhold and Cesar Zapata Courtesy of Phuc Yea

Colombian Pop-Up at Phuc Yea

This Sunday, Phuc Yea will continue to celebrate its four-year anniversary with a Colombian-inspired pop-up. Menu highlights include sancocho pho (a brisket-style short rib pho with mixed root vegetables, rice noodles, bean sprouts, fresh herbs, and jalapeños), Colombian-style beef-and-potato empanadas with lemongrass and chili oil, coctel de camarones (a shrimp salad with tostones, charred avocado, and orange), and picada (a crispy chorizo and andouille sausage with chicharrón, yucca, pickled red onions, and sriracha aioli. Sunday, October 4, at Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com.

EXPAND Butler's Barista Brew Courtesy of Black Market

Butler's Barista Brew at Black Market

In the spirit of Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler's love for coffee, Black Market has debuted a coffee-themed cocktail: Butler's Barista Brew. The drink, priced at $10 throughout the NBA Finals, is made with rum, sweet vermouth, and organic cold-brew coffee. Reservations during game days are recommended and can be made by calling the restaurant at 305-400-8023. 168 SE First St., Miami; 305-400-8023; blackmarketmia.com.

Jaya at the Setai Photo courtesy of Jaya at the Setai

Miami Spice Extended Through October

Miami Spice, the annual culinary promotion that offers three-course prix-fixe meals, has been extended through the end of October 2020. This year, the annual program, led by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), kicked off two months early, on June 1, as part of a larger initiative called Miami Shines that aimed to help local establishments recoup some of their business after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered restaurant dining rooms in March. The program, which offers three-course lunch/brunch ($25) and/or dinner ($39), usually attracts hundreds of Miami restaurants. Despite waiving fees and allowing restaurants that are not members of the GMCVB to join this year, the number of participating restaurants was significantly lower. Through October 31; miamiandbeaches.com.