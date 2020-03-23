Ten Shows and Movies for Foodies to Stream Right Now

As Miami, along with cities across the country and world, fights the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) through large-scale shutdowns, many hunkered down at home are hungry for ways to stay entertained.

If you're looking for a new show or movie to binge – while simultaneously trying not to blow through your stockpiled food – satisfy your cravings with a food-centric television series or movie.

Netflix, Hulu, Prime, and Disney+ all have a virtual treasure trove of cooking shows, competition series, and movies, so whether you fancy the story of a culinary rodent or want to up your kitchen skills, there's something for everyone.

The French Chef Streaming on Prime



If you've ever wondered why Julia Child is so beloved, just watch 30 seconds of The French Chef. The show, which filmed from 1963 to 1973, depicts Child as educational, spunky, and witty. Watching her cutting a potato is pure art. Binge The French Chef and allow Child to entertain you while you improve your home cooking game.

F**k That's Delicious Streaming on Hulu



Follow rapper Action Bronson as he eats his way through the world while touring as a musician. The series, which started online as part of Vice Munchies, takes the food travel genre up a notch with episodes featuring everything from the search for the perfect falafel to rap performances at strip clubs.

The Great British Baking Show Streaming on Netflix



You may have sworn off breads and desserts until further notice, but that doesn't mean you can't devour all seven seasons of Netflix's Great British Baking Show right now. The wildly successful program follows batches of talented amateur bakers. Each group faces off for ten straight weeks in a series of baking challenges. With some reality TV-esque drama sprinkled throughout each episode, the ultimate goal every season is a newly crowned winner as the U.K's best baker – while viewers learn a few new recipes.

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Streaming on Netflix





Released in 2011, Jiro Dreams of Sushi is a Japanese-language documentary following the venerable Jiro Ono, an 85-year-old sushi master. Ono owns Sukiyabashi Jiro, a three-starred Michelin restaurant located inside a Tokyo subway station. The ten-seat establishment serves a $300, 20-course menu of sushi, luring diners from near and far. This flick features Ono's incredible operation, as well as his relationship with his son, Yoshikazu, who will ultimately take over his father's legacy.

Julie and Julia Streaming on Netflix



We could all use a laugh, and the 2009 movie, Julie and Julia, provides exactly that. Starring Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, Stanley Tucci, and Chris Messina, this classic American comedy follows a young New Yorker named Julie Powell who sets out to cook all 524 recipes in Julia Child's cookbook –– in 365 days. The movie chronicles Child's early years as well, blending two storylines that ultimately connect in a heartwarming way.

No Reservations Streaming on Hulu



No television host can ever compete with Anthony Bourdain's storytelling skills. The chef-turned-traveler took viewers from the Masa Mara to Miami — all while respecting each individual culture and relishing whatever interesting morsel was placed in front of him. The show, which focuses on how food brings us together, is the perfect viewing while we all self-distance. Winner of two Emmy Awards, No Reservations allows us to experience exotic places from our living rooms, while also showing us that we all have so much in common.

Ratatouille Streaming on Disney+



Sure, the premise is strange — a French rat dreams of becoming a chef at a Parisian fine dining restaurant. But with Pixar at the helm and chefs from the U.S. and France serving as culinary consultants, the movie became one of the best-loved culinary films ever. It won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and was one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite movies about food. In a 2011 interview in which he shared his favorite films, Bourdain told Entertainment Weekly, "I really thought it captured a passionate love of food in a way that very few other films have.”

Top Chef Streaming on Hulu and Prime



In what could be described as the gold standard of culinary competition shows, Top Chef has launched the careers of some of the best chefs in the U.S. The show, featuring Tom Colicchio and Padma Lakshmi, is worth a binge if only to see some of Miami's favorite chefs like Jeremy Ford, Jeff McInnis, Janine Booth, and Nina Compton compete.

Ugly Delicious Streaming on Netflix



Everyone knows David Chang. You've either visited one of his many award-winning Momofuku restaurants or followed him on television or social media, transforming the James Beard Award-winning chef into one of his generation's most prolific figures. Here, Chang teams up with recognizable writers, actors, chefs, activists, and other personalities to visit various food and drink hot spots around the world. As Chang and his co-stars eat and drink their way from the U.S. to Asia and Europe, they open the door to insightful conversations on food, culture, and food culture. With two seasons available on Netflix, check out episodes featuring television host Jimmy Kimmel, comedian Aziz Ansari, and more.

Wine Country Streaming on Netflix



Amy Poehler recently made her feature directorial debut with the 2019 film Wine Country, which follows a group of middle-aged women on a winetasting tour. The 2019 comedy showcases an all-star cast, including Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Emily Spivey, Jason Schwartzman, and Tina Fey, among others. Pour yourself a glass while streaming this flick and join in the fun.