Barstool Pizza Rates Ah-Beetz in Delray Beach Best New Haven Pie Outside Connecticut



On a recent Wednesday afternoon, as staff worked diligently to prep for a 4:30 p.m. opening, a steady stream of inquisitive customers stopped by in an attempt to place orders and look around.

"This is all day, every day since Portnoy posted his video. People have driven as far as Fort Myers — even Georgia," Laudano junior tells New Times. "We've been doing about 300 to 360 pies a night."



"Business has increased massively, and we are beyond grateful. We've always been big fans of Portnoy, and to get his stamp of approval has been a blessing," adds Frantz.









Ah-Beetz is the family's newest endeavor, currently operated by Laudano junior, also the restaurant's lead pizza chef who has been crafting New Haven-style pies for nearly 30 years, and Frantz, a family member who also hails from the New Haven area.



The Laudano family has a long history of owning and operating pizzerias in Connecticut and South Florida, including Nick's New Haven-Style Pizzeria and Bar in Boca Raton, a restaurant Laudano senior opened in 2011 alongside Anthony Gilvaniello. A second Coral Springs restaurant opened in 2014 and closed in 2017.

Laudano junior tells New Times everything is prepared fresh in-house, from the sauce and toppings to the pies and twice-baked chicken wings. The coal oven, designed by Laudano senior, is the restaurant's only source of heat.



The Ah-Beetz pies are made using a simple, proprietary recipe. One thing Laudano is sure to mention: there's no fancy water. His process yields a supple dough that is hand shaped and pulled, and chars to perfection at temperatures as high as 780 degrees.



"What sets us apart [is that] most of the people that work here are from New Haven," sums up Frantz. "Making this type of pizza is a craft. This is a family business, and a lot of work has gone into creating the pies you taste here. These are their recipes, their ovens, and their design. This is true New Haven apizza."