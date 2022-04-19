Support Us

The New Alton Food Hall Brings Local Culinary Talent to Miami Beach

April 19, 2022 8:00AM

The Alton Food Hall offers everything from dumplings to waffles — and a bar.
The newly opened Alton Food Hall isn't your average one-stop-eating spot.

According to general manager Rachael Jaye, the new Miami Beach venue's list of partners was curated to support promising local culinary talent while creating a hub for up-and-coming dining concepts. In addition to local indie favorites, the food hall will be home to a few national fast-food concepts that don't have a South Beach presence, like Wingstop and Popeyes.

The venue, spearheaded by owner/operator 955 Alton MIA, was designed with locals in mind, Jaye tells New Times, offering a unique selection of local brands and chefs you won't find anywhere else under one roof.

"We wanted to make sure we had every cuisine covered, so that when a group or family comes here, everyone could find something to eat," Jaye says. "Most importantly, we wanted to stay true to Miami and Miami culture, while providing Miami Beach residents with the concepts they wanted in the area. The places you see here are the concepts we kept hearing people say over and over again, 'We need this here.' The end result is a wide range of fast-casual and counter-style dining options that cover breakfast, lunch, and dinner."

The single-floor layout allows diners to choose among more than a dozen vendors. A central bar, Airmail, draws inspiration from Cuba’s first international flight-based postal service.

The current list of dine-in vendors includes Miami-based Cloud 9 Desserts, Be Vegan South Beach, Da' Chick, Dumpling King, Jugo Boss, Stoned Soup, Nude Pita, Los Vatos Miami Beach, SoBe Waffles, Los Quesudos, and Tacos & Tattoos. They’ll join a handful of out-of-state concepts like Wingstop, Popeyes, Moonbowls, Poke House, and Capriotti's Sandwich Shop.

In addition, the food hall hosts a number of ghost kitchens, bringing the number of takeout and delivery options to more than 40 brands.

Each vendor is available for takeout and delivery through UberEasts, DoorDash, or GrubHub, as well as the website. A full list of vendors can be found here.

The Alton Food Hall is open for business. A grand opening celebration with live music, a raffle, and samples provided by food hall vendors is scheduled to take place from 3 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

Alton Food Hall. 955 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; altoneats.com. Sunday and Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight.
