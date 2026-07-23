Readers react to “gold-digger Miami girl” stereotype column

The stereotypical "Miami girl" is sexy and knows what she wants — and most of us can’t afford her.

We need to raise $10,000 by August 9 to support the reporting our community depends on. Reader support keeps us independent and is playing a larger role in funding local journalism and shaping what comes next. If you believe independent local journalism matters, make a contribution today.

At New Times, staff and contributors strive to keep you in the loop on all things Miami news and culture. But after we’ve done our work, we also listen to your feedback.

Recently, sex and dating columnist Asha Elias wrote a piece about how, although the stereotype exists for a reason, not all women in Miami are golddiggers.

It elicited some (very!) strong feelings.

We heard from readers who called BS based on their personal experiences navigating Miami’s notoriously difficult dating scene. (“Last serious date i went on a chick told me she was 60k in debt,” one reader commented. “Needless to say that was the only date.”) Others copped to their gold-digging ways: “Hey now, let’s not stereotype. Plenty of us want a connection and $500 meals 😜,” another user commented.

Catch up on the latest Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for a recap on politics, dining, culture, music and more

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: ICYMI: Today’s Top Stories

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

The column garnered well over 300 comments on Facebook alone. Here’s a sampling of what our readers had to say.

“This is the biggest lie I’ve seen any news outlet post.” – Mykael

“Miami Vice, Scarface, Dexter, Cocaine Cowboys, didn’t hurt Miami. Versace getting shot didn’t hurt Miami. Nothing hurts Miami, everyone wants to be here. Let Gold diggers find their mines. All relationships are transactional, everything has a price.” – Simon

“Todays women are easily influenced by reality tv and social media. Good luck.” – Marco

advertisement advertisement

“This is HILARIOUS!! They made Miami the porn capital of the world and are upset women want to be paid for it!!!” – Tatiana

“Hey now, let’s not stereotype. Plenty of us want a connection and $500 meals 😜” – Kelli

“The problem is there are plenty of simps who are willing to give these women their life savings. I just signed off on a condo transfer of an older gentleman who gave it to his gf in his will. She straight up told me that’s what he promised her. His poor adult children who didn’t even know her….” – Keith

advertisement

“Where? Last serious date i went on a chick told me she was 60k in debt. Needless to say that was the only date. Dodging bullets around here is a sport these days lol.” – Tony

“The truth about this is that it’s not due to women at all. It is because of men’s misogyny and toxic masculinity propped up by a machista way of thinking that which makes that type of girl exist. It’s a patriarchal culture standard. If you want to play dumb about this then I already know you’re upholding that culture.” – Irmin

“The women with jobs cant be out at night partying and at all the fancy high end spots unless they go the gold digger direction. Its a forced necessity inorder to be out all night in one of the most expensive cities on earth. Career focused women have a difficult time because they dont have many social interactions other than clubs, bars and restaurants. Its very important for men to try and get involved in social activities and clubs to meet other people. The find your significant other at night is a horrible game.” – Craig

“The only men in Miami that are concerned about “gold diggers” are men with very little “gold” to dig. These young manosphere men want to use up the best years of a young woman’s beauty as an arm ornament while they are “building,” but then have ZERO intention of staying with them for the longer haul or marrying without a prenup which basically ends up with the woman ending up an old woman with little to nothing in the end. So it’s not the gold diggers that are the problem- these are just women gathering their value. It is the male “gold grubbers” who want beautiful women for nothing in return.” – Anastasia

“Men want a woman for her beauty and body but god forbid she wants financial security. A woman whose hair, makeup, outfit, perfume and nails cost well over 3k ain’t using you for a free meal bro. It’s always those with no gold complaining about women being “gold diggers”. Comical” – Mandy