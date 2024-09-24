 You Can Bet on How Soon Diddy Posts Bond in Sex Trafficking Case | Miami New Times
Bet on Diddy: Will He Be Released From Custody by Halloween?

People are betting on when Sean "Diddy" Combs will be permitted to post bond.
September 24, 2024
Sean "Diddy" Combs at an Inter Miami game in 2023
Sean "Diddy" Combs at an Inter Miami game in 2023 Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images
People are betting on whether rapper and producer Sean "Diddy" Combs will remain behind bars as the charges against him are pending trial.

As in literally.

On Polymarket, a decentralized prediction platform, users are putting money down on when the rapper, who's being held at the federal government's Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, will be permitted to post bond and be released from custody. Combs was arrested on September 16 on charges of racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Soon after, Polymarket began taking wagers on whether he'd be sprung by that Friday, September 20. When the smoke cleared, $130,191 had been wagered, with 99 percent of the money on "no," and Diddy was still locked down. (Observed one commenter: "C U F F D A D D Y.")

You can still put down dough on whether he'll be out by September 30. As of Tuesday, September 24, the odds were 99 to 1 against that happening with $32K wagered. (Morbid comment: "What if Diddy kills himself in custody?")

Halloween, anyone?
Zulekha Pitts
