Who's to Blame for Miami Heat's Failure to Seal Damian Lillard Trade?

Speculation has run rampant as fans, commentators, and NBA players weigh in on why Lillard's desired trade to the Magic City never materialized.
Heat leader Jimmy Butler casually dropped some serious claims on his social, imploring the NBA to probe how Lillard wound up traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.
"Yo NBA, man, y'all need to look into the Bucks for tampering. Y'all didn't hear it from me," Butler said in a brief video.
The last three months of Lillard trade drama have been a rollercoaster of emotions that have left fans, particularly those in Miami, drained. What started as seemingly a sure thing he would be traded to Miami ended this week with news he would be headed to one of the Heat's biggest Eastern Conference rivals.
Though the dust is still settling, we've fingered a few parties to blame, or credit, depending on where your allegiances lie, for the Miami Heat's failed pursuit of Damian Lillard.
1. NBAThe NBA kicks off our list of culprits and for a good reason. Within weeks of Lillard's request to be traded to the Miami Heat, the league issued a memo that warned Lillard and other NBA players that they were prohibited from asserting they would play for only one team.
The memo provided Portland more leverage in league-wide trade negotiations, giving the Trail Blazers additional license to stop engaging in serious talks with the Heat. It created an environment where the Trail Blazers had little incentive to trade Lillard to his preferred destination, Miami.
From a bird's eye view, it looks like the NBA's intervention hindered the Heat's chances of landing the star point guard.
2 - Giannis AntetokounmpoPerhaps inadvertently, Giannis Antetokounmpo may have derailed the Heat's pursuit of Damian Lillard.
While the Lillard trade drama was playing out, Giannis made it clear that he would consider leaving the Bucks if they didn't prioritize winning. The declaration likely prompted the Bucks to explore other star players like Lillard, ultimately leading to a trade offer that the Heat couldn't match.
Now, Antetokounmpo will play with Lillard, and Jimmy Butler will not.
Damn you, Giannis. Damn you.
3 - Pat RileyPat Riley, the revered Godfather architect of the Miami Heat's success, must shoulder some blame. (Sorry, we don't make the rules.)
Known for his ability to make something out of nothing, Riley failed to seal the deal in the Lillard trade. Not only that, but it doesn't appear he and Heat management gave it all that much effort, perhaps out of complacency after the Heat's Cinderella run to the Finals last season.
Reports of a lowball offer and a lack of follow-up from the Heat front office left fans disappointed.
Just like in a marriage, sometimes you need to be the bigger person for the greater good. Riley may have been unwilling to make the sacrifices needed to ensure the Heat secured the superstar trade that would have given them the best chances of making another championship run.
4 - Joe CroninJoe Cronin, the general manager of the Portland Trail Blazers, played a significant role in the failed Miami trade. To be fair, there's a case to be made he should be first on this list because he's the one actually in charge of the deal happening or not happening.
Cronin's approach to communicating with Miami during the offseason made it clear that he was willing to play hardball. While it's essential for GMs to seek the best deals for their teams, Cronin's tactics may have cost Portland a better return in the Lillard trade.
Cronin's reluctance to engage in fruitful negotiations hindered the Heat's pursuit. But that may have been his plan all along, so, congrats?
5 - Damian Lillard
By some measure, Damian Lillard has only Damian Lillard to blame for winding up in Milwaukee.
To land in his desired destination in the Magic City, Lillard and his agent, Aaron Goodwin, needed to play their cards just right. Lillard was in a tough spot, without contractual leverage to choose where he wound up.
Goodwin came out the gates strong and demanded the trade to Miami, which put the Trail Blazers and Cronin under unwanted pressure early in the negotiations. Then, after the NBA issued its memo and warning, Lillard backed off his ultimatum.
While he had clearly expressed his desire to join the Miami Heat, Lillard's soft-spoken and relaxed demeanor, including making minimal public statements, might have worked against him as the weeks wore on.
According to the Bleacher Report, after a long period of broken communication, Lillard met with Cronin in August and expressed his desire to return to the Trail Blazers if he couldn't be sent to Miami, to which Cronin and the Portland team reportedly replied with a laugh (out loud or under their breath) and a firm response of no take-backsies.
Eventually, with the season approaching, Lillard relented and reportedly OK'd potential deals to several other teams.
Ultimately, the super star's efforts to land in Miami fell short, and he missed the opportunity to orchestrate his desired move effectively.
Sorry, Lillard. You played yourself.