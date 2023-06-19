What to Know About Messi's Move to Inter Miami

On June 7, the 35-year-old Argentinian footballer officially announced his plans to join Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami, snubbing a glamorous offer from Saudi Arabia and passing on an opportunity to return to Barcelona, where he spent the first decade and a half of his career. Deals with Adidas and Apple reportedly sweetened the Miami offer.
"I made the decision that I'm going to go to Miami," he confirmed in a joint interview with Mundo Deportivo and Sport. "If Barcelona didn't work out, I wanted to leave Europe, get out of the spotlight, and think more about my family."
Naturally, the announcement — which comes on the heels of Messi's recent World Cup win with Argentina — has led to an uptick in Inter Miami ticket prices, rumblings about where Messi could reside in South Florida, and global attention on a level the South Florida franchise had never seen.
If you're struggling to keep up with all the buzz about Miami's soon-to-be hometown hero, here's what you need to know.
Why Inter Miami?The soccer legend had a host of destination options.
There was Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, which reportedly offered him a yearly salary of more than $425 million, plus commercial deals, for a two-season stay. FC Barcelona, the team where he spent the bulk of his career, was also an option, but the team reportedly planned to offer what amounted to a paltry sum in comparison: $27 million in salary.
According to veteran Spanish journalist Guillem Balagué, who broke the news of Messi's decision, Inter Miami swooped in with an offer the footballer couldn't refuse, one that involves collaborations with Apple and Adidas on commercial deals to "make his brand even bigger."
Apple owns the worldwide broadcasting rights for MLS, while Adidas is MLS' exclusive jersey supplier. MLS and Apple have been in discussions about giving Messi part of the revenue from subscriptions to Apple's MLS Season Pass package, the Athletic reported. Apple also recently struck a deal with Messi to launch a four-part documentary on his career.
In his interview with Mundo Deportivo, the star added that playing for Miami and the MLS will afford him more time to spend with his family, in contrast to the high-pressure, tabloid-laden world of European soccer.
"I want to find again the enjoyment, with the enjoyment of my family, my children, the day to day," he told the outlet.
Where Will Messi Live?
Messi is no stranger to the 305. He already owns a $5 million condo at the Porsche Design Tower in Sunny Isles Beach, which he has previously rented out, and has spent a handful of holiday vacations in Miami.
Still, where he will ultimately settle down in South Florida with his wife and three children is unclear.
This hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning. Speculation has swirled that the footballer could live somewhere in Broward County's quieter suburbs, with sources telling Argentine daily newspaper la Nación that Messi's "favorite places" in Miami are Key Biscayne and the wealthy Broward suburb of Weston, "areas where he usually rents every time he visits South Florida."
Inter Miami, partly owned by retired soccer legend David Beckham, is currently playing at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Its yet-to-be-constructed Miami Freedom Park stadium isn't expected to open until at least 2025.
Are Tickets Sold Out?It didn't take long for Inter Miami home game tickets to skyrocket in value— and then subsequently sell out — following the news of Messi's decision.
Inter Miami's 2023 season tickets are no longer available on the team's website, which is now accepting $200+ deposits for the 2024 season. The Miami Herald reported that for home matches after July 1, the team has withheld some single-game tickets for sale in a strategic move ahead of Messi's arrival.
Of course, there will be plenty of opportunities to see Messi play across the U.S. this year, but prepare to spend some money.
While Messi's first stateside match has yet to be confirmed, fans have speculated that his debut game could come as soon as July 21, when Inter Miami takes on Mexico City's Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium as part of the 2023 Leagues Cup tournament.
Tickets for the Cruz Azul matchup, once just $29, spiked to $329 within 24 hours of Messi's announcement, according to the resale website TickPick. The cheapest tickets for the match are currently going for upwards of $886 and front-row centerfield tickets run roughly $18,000 on the resale site StubHub.
Fans can score tickets for the Aug. 20 and Sept. 9 home matches against Charlotte FC and Sporting Kansas City for roughly $170 and $195, respectively, on certain resale sites.
Find the full Inter Miami 2023 season schedule here.