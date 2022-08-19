Who's the "Weirdo" Here? Five Reasons to Admire Tua Tagovailoa

This brave commentary comes from Omar Kelly, longtime (and soon-to-depart) Sun-Sentinel sports columnist.
Yes, this is a serious analysis thing Kelly offered on one of his final days on the job. Just days before the commencement of one of the most anticipated seasons in Dolphins history, Tua's personality is what was on Omar Kelly's mind.
To say Kelly's unnecessary, irrelevant, and downright immature comments about the Dolphins' most polarizing star created a firestorm would be an understatement. The comments felt over the line. They added nothing to any football-related conversation that has been going on.
Rather than join in throwing gasoline on the fire, we'd rather have a more meaningful and mature discussion about why Tua deserves better, and why what some may perceive as "weird," we find admirable.
Wondering why Tua doesn't fit into a box people like Omar Kelly deem "normal" enough? Below are five valid reasons we shouldn't be judging the Miami Dolphins quarterback's personality.
Ricky Taught Us NothingThe Miami Dolphins got the best and worst of Ricky Williams. Depending on what year it was, you could say Williams is a Top 5 all-time loved, or hated, player.
Fast-forward to today, and Ricky is a made man in Miami. He's universally loved by fans and media. If he walks into a yoga studio and smiles, the entire place lights up.
It wasn't always like that. Ricky was dealing with a severe case of social anxiety during his multiple tenures with the Dolphins, only exacerbated by people, like Omar Kelly, who labeled him a weirdo.
Appreciate Tua now, and skip the Monday quarterbacking later. You never know what someone is going through. Labeling them a "weirdo" says more about you than it does them.
Different CultureFollowing Kelly's comments about Tua, it's been en vogue to bring up the fact that his parents joined him in Alabama when he committed and played for the Crimson Tide. It's honestly sad society frowns upon families that are this tight-knit, or a situation unlike their own.
Tua was a star of stars, going from Hawaii to Alabama, of all places. His family — and his Polynesian culture — aren't weird for protecting each other. They're the normal ones.
I'm sure everyone reading this knows someone who never got married and lived with their parents deep into their 30s and beyond. In America, that's considered weird. In actuality, we're the weird ones for judging others' personal choices and cultural differences. Especially those that have to do with family.
Normal SucksWho is normal? What is normal? Who decides these things? Certainly not Omar Kelly — a man with a very public history of being very mad online at fans, and who once bragged about trying to kill someone.
Chris Bosh was made fun of his entire career for daring to show emotion. His interests in musical instruments and coding weren't "cool." Apparently, he should be listening to Future on a boat with lots of jewelry on. That would be so normal of him.
Tua Tagovailoa is more like a common fan than he is a wealthy, egotistical NFL player. Maybe he's more normal than his teammates, and that confuses them.
Mike McDaniel Isn't "Normal"First-year Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is pretty open about his past struggles with alcohol addiction. He's most definitely not your average-looking, -talking, or -acting head coach of an NFL team. That's made him a huge hit with the fanbase and players so far, so why would Tua's demeanor be considered "weird"?
Tua and McDaniel might just be a match made in heaven thanks to their unique personalities, which quite obviously go far deeper than what happens on a football field.
Child StardomeMany quarterbacks are drooled over from the time they're in high school. It's the nature of sports these days. Soccer clubs in Spain are already hyping up kids younger than 10 years old. In Tua's case, he was the closest thing to the LeBron James of college sports as there will ever be. Not only has he dealt with it as a professional and stayed out of trouble — just like LeBron always has — but he's been a role model for kids and done the right things.
If Tua is different, maybe it's because this is all normal to him. He doesn't need to be excited or put on an act. The attention has literally filled his entire life, well before he starred at Alabama.