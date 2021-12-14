Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Government

Fort Lauderdale Welcomes "Thrill-Seekers" in Steamy Instagram Ad

December 14, 2021 9:00AM

A screenshot of an apparent ménage à trois posted on the @VisitLauderdale Instagram account.
A screenshot of an apparent ménage à trois posted on the @VisitLauderdale Instagram account. Photo courtesy of Chaz Stevens via Twitter
If Virginia is for lovers, then Fort Lauderdale must be for swingers — at least according to a recent story posted on the verified Instagram account of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The 14-second video — which was posted on Sunday night and then promptly taken down — captures an apparent ménage à trois between a sultry brunette and two hunks at a rooftop pool ostensibly somewhere in Fort Lauderdale. The woman gazes into the eyes of the man to her left, passionately caresses the face of the man on her right, and gazes toward the camera as text appears on the screen: "WELCOME THRILL-SEEKERS. VISIT LAUDERDALE."

The video is curiously captioned, "If you like the beach as much as you like nightlife, then get ready for the time of your life."

It might seem as if the clip was commissioned by a designer perfume company or a polyamorous dating service — not the marketing and tourism arm of Broward County. The page usually posts postcard-perfect shots from around the Greater Fort Lauderdale area to entice its nearly 54,000 followers to visit.

Related Stories

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


Fortunately, before the clip vanished into the internet's virtual ether, Broward gadfly and serial jokester Chaz Stevens screen-recorded it and shared it on Twitter on Sunday evening. 
Zachary Durand, a spokesperson for Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, tells New Times via email that the ad was commissioned by the county, not the city: "This ad was approved by the team of Visit Lauderdale. The mayor does not participate in Visit Lauderdale’s marketing discussions or decisions."

Representatives for Visit Lauderdale did not respond to New Times' request for comment via email and phone on Monday.

The abortive ad appeared less than three months after the Broward County Government Facebook page posted an ethnically insensitive dancing-taco GIF to commemorate the first day of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

That might explain why they featured fewer tacos and more sausages this time around.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Joshua Ceballos is staff writer for Miami New Times. He is a Florida International University alum and a born-and-bred Miami boy.
Contact: Joshua Ceballos

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
License to Save?

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation