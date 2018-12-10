Video: Miami Cops Violently Shove Crowd at Air Jordan Shoe Release

Miami Police officers said they had to shut down an Air Jordan shoe-release event at the Miami nightclub E11even this past Saturday after cops said patrons got too "rowdy" while waiting for sneakers.
But the video also reveals cops also became pretty unruly. An Instagram post uploaded after the event shows a short, white MPD officer violently shoving a taller, black attendee who had his hands in the air. The man seemed to simply be trying to exit the crowd when enraged-looking cops put their hands on him.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"SMH TREATING PEOPLE LIKE DOGS," the person who filmed the video, user @sole_lifted, wrote online.
WSVN first reported today that the Miami Police Department said it had to break up the sneaker-release event because of huge, uncontrollable crowds. But it now appears MPD's crowd-control method included using riot-control shields to whack people and shoving them out of something that resembled a mosh pit. The Miami company that organized the event, Sole Fly, tweeted the situation had become unsafe and was, therefore, canceled.
As safety is our number one priority, we’ve had to cancel our release today. We will reschedule our launch for a future date, thank you.— Sole Fly (@SOLEFLY) December 8, 2018
New Times has reached out to MPD for more information about the officers seen in the footage above.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!