Video: Miami Cops Violently Shove Crowd at Air Jordan Shoe Release

Miami Police officers said they had to shut down an Air Jordan shoe-release event at the Miami nightclub E11even this past Saturday after cops said patrons got too "rowdy" while waiting for sneakers. Video shows crowds surging against metal barriers in an unsafe manner.

But the video also reveals cops also became pretty unruly. An Instagram post uploaded after the event shows a short, white MPD officer violently shoving a taller, black attendee who had his hands in the air. The man seemed to simply be trying to exit the crowd when enraged-looking cops put their hands on him.