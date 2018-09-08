Heckler Shouts "You're a Racist" at Ron DeSantis During TV Interview

It's impossible to know whether Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis is, in fact, a racist. But it's sure easy to point out how often he does racist stuff or fraternizes with racist people. There's that appearance next to Steve Bannon at an anti-Muslim conference and the time he used the word "monkey" when referring to his competitor, Andrew Gillum. DeSantis's big policy proposals include being mean to immigrants and... that's basically it.

So, in a world where reporters from many Florida outlets are being way, way too nice to DeSantis, at least local progressive activists are doing their part to call out DeSantis. Take local immigrant-rights activist Tomas Kennedy, who has an unbelievable knack for catching prominent politicians and yelling hilarious stuff at them on camera. Kennedy previously ambushed Senator Marco Rubio and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on camera.

DeSantis yesterday was filming a TV interview in a back room during a Little Havana rally. Kennedy somehow found that room, opened the unlocked door, and shouted "You're a racist, Ron DeSantis!" as a group of handlers gawked at Kennedy and quickly shut the door: