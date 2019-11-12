Video: Man Says Broward Sheriff SWAT Team Broke Into His House Without Search Warrant

Johnny Emmanuel has given a lot of family members keys to his house. But none of them, he says, are able to open up a side door at his Fort Lauderdale home — a door even he himself doesn't use. So when he got a text from his home-security system August 19 alerting him that someone had opened the auxiliary door, he assumed someone was breaking into his house.

He just didn't expect it to be the cops.

Emmanuel, who's lived at the home for roughly 17 years, happens to have a pretty robust home-security system that includes numerous cameras and a Ring doorbell. When he checked the live feed that day, he watched as a team of at least five Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) cops snuck into his home, marched around the premises with guns drawn, found no one home, and then walked back out and locked the door behind them.

Emmanuel says the cops left no note they'd been there, let alone copies of a legal search warrant. He says nobody called him to tell him the cops were there, either. Had he not had a security system, he says, he quite literally never would have known BSO had entered his home and snooped around.

"I have two young children," he says. "Thank god they weren't home. They'd be traumatized for life. Someone could have been shot."

As it turns out, video and documents obtained by New Times show BSO had obtained what's known as a capias warrant to look for Emmanuel's 25-year-old son, Eric Reese, who at the time was wanted on charges of aggravated assault on an officer and fleeing arrest. But Reese did not live at Emmanuel's home. And, more importantly, a capias warrant — essentially an arrest warrant — in most cases does not allow officers to enter your home without your consent. Officers typically need to have "reasonable suspicion" a suspect is inside a residence before they legally can consider busting in. Emmanuel, at least, doesn't believe the cops did.

BSO spokespeople did not immediately respond to a message from New Times yesterday. But Emmanuel says he's now freaked out — even if the cops had a reasonable right to break into his house (which he doesn't believe they did), he's floored no one ever informed him they'd entered his house.

According to court documents, Reese was charged with two counts of fleeing law enforcement and one count of aggravated assault on a cop in February 2018. Police claim Reese fled the same officer twice on February 24 and 26, and in the latter incident allegedly swerved his car directly at the officer's cruiser while fleeing. Records show he was arrested on April 5, 2018, and released on bond. But in December 2018, Reese was charged with domestic battery in a new case and, as a result, a Broward County judge eventually revoked his pretrial release. On April 16, Broward Judge Thomas J. Coleman issued a warrant for Reese's arrest, which listed his father's home in Fort Lauderdale as Emmanuel's residence. But Emmanuel says the cops got the wrong address and doesn't understand why anyone felt like they had "reasonable suspicion" to enter his house that day.

"My son hasn't lived here for months," Emmanuel tells New Times.



In fact, there appears to be evidence showing cops should have known Reese wasn't at his dad's home. For starters, a December 2018 incident report from the domestic violence case states Reese had been living at a different Fort Lauderdale address with his significant other since August 2018.

That didn't stop a team of BSO officers from entering Emmanuel's home August 19. Video obtained by New Times shows that just before 11 a.m. that day, the officers rolled up to the house, unlocked the side door, and barged in — some of them with guns drawn. In a second clip, the cops rifled through some of the kitchen cabinets while Emmanuel's tiny white dog wagged its tail and greeted the officers. Another angle showed the cops lining up by a hallway, shining a flashlight toward some bedrooms, and then moving into the back of the house. They found no one. The cops then exited from the same door they entered.

"If I didn't have the cameras, I never would have known they were in the house," Emmanuel says.

Reese himself was not apprehended until October 3 of this year — by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office in Central Florida.