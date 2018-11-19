Video: Broward Elections Protester Hurled N-Word at Black Woman

The Florida 2018 midterm election is finally, mercifully, over: Both gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and longtime Senator Bill Nelson have conceded their races to Republican challengers who openly stoked racist and anti-immigrant hatred in order to win. Embattled and obviously incompetent Broward County Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes has resigned. While the dust is finally settling on one of the most chaotic and incompetently run recounts in state history, the public now needs to settle in for the long, long emotional winter that will be the Ron DeSantis and Rick Scott administrations.

Here is something we shouldn't forget, though: The protests outside the Broward Elections department brought out many of the absolute worst far-right whack jobs. A video published Friday by long-time investigative journalist Greg Palast confirms this. It shows a white woman hurling the N-word at a black, ostensibly pro-Democratic counter-protester.

In the clip, the black woman, wearing sunglasses and a black shirt, walks past a crowd of protesters. The white woman — at the 15-second mark — can be heard muttering "nigger" under her breath. She then swirls around and asks the pro-Gillum woman if she "tried to hit" her.