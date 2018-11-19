Video: Broward Elections Protester Hurled N-Word at Black Woman

The Florida 2018 midterm election is finally, mercifully, over: Both gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and longtime Senator Bill Nelson have conceded their races to Republican challengers who openly stoked racist and anti-immigrant hatred in order to win. Embattled and obviously incompetent Broward County Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes has resigned. While the dust is finally settling on one of the most chaotic and incompetently run recounts in state history, the public now needs to settle in for the long, long emotional winter that will be the Ron DeSantis and Rick Scott administrations.
Here is something we shouldn't forget, though: The protests outside the Broward Elections department brought out many of the absolute worst far-right whack jobs. A video published Friday by long-time investigative journalist Greg Palast confirms this. It shows a white woman hurling the N-word at a black, ostensibly pro-Democratic counter-protester.
In the clip, the black woman, wearing sunglasses and a black shirt, walks past a crowd of protesters. The white woman — at the 15-second mark — can be heard muttering "nigger" under her breath. She then swirls around and asks the pro-Gillum woman if she "tried to hit" her.
The harassed woman shouts something inaudible in response before shouting "keep walking" and turning to the camera and alleging the white woman "called me a nigger right in my ear."
The video is, perhaps, the single-worst piece of drivel to emerge from a weeks-long rally that included neofascist Proud Boys, multiple InfoWars contributors, a few known, local Islamophobes, and at least one guy in a white-nationalist "Pepe the Frog" shirt. Crowds of people chanted "Lock her up!" at Snipes, and, of course, people were filmed hurling outright racist and offensive comments at others. Asma Khalid, a reporter for NPR who is Muslim and wears a hijab, said that, as she walked past a crowd of DeSantis supporters at the elections office, the crowd screamed insults at her:
Walked back into the elections office in Palm Beach County after doing a live @npratc hit, and turned around to take a pic of the scene. Was greeted with shouts of “Creeping Shariah! No shariah law. This isn’t Dearborn.” pic.twitter.com/Nff2nK1trN— Asma Khalid (@asmamk) November 15, 2018
And, most notably, one woman was fired from her real-estate job after she was filmed mocking black, pro-Gillum protesters outside the elections office:
Florida real estate agent fired after video shows her "mocking anyone black" in election protest because Florida: https://t.co/XUI3dyD6Wj pic.twitter.com/4HxgeLVrCM— Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) November 12, 2018
DeSantis has, throughout both his Congressional career and his 2018 gubernatorial run, drummed up support by either dog-whistling to racists or saying outright racist stuff himself. He began the 2018 general election by using the word "monkey" when talking about Gillum, after all. DeSantis can have no good answer when asked why his fans feel emboldened to use the N-word in public.
