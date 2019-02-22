U.S. Coast Guard Officers Destroy Giant Bahamian Pot Farm After Claiming They Smelled Weed "From the Air"

In a case that illustrates America's bizarre and quasi-colonial relationship with the Bahamas, the U.S. Coast Guard announced today that, while its officers were just buzzing around in Bahamian airspace over Andros Island, about 154 miles from Miami, its officers "smelled" marijuana. It turns out they were flying over a sprawling marijuana farm. So the American military burned the farm down, despite the fact that it sits in a different country.

"On Wednesday F eb . 6, 2019, a Coast Guard forward deployed MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Operation Bahamas, Turks & Caicos (OPBAT) recognized what appeared to be a strong smell of marijuana while flying over Andros Island on a joint narcotic interdiction patrol," the Coast Guard announced. "The Coast Guard helicopter transported United States DEA agents and Royal Bahamas Police Force Officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit to the area to identify and eradicate over 200,000 marijuana plants."