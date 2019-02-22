U.S. Coast Guard Officers Destroy Giant Bahamian Pot Farm After Claiming They Smelled Weed "From the Air"

In a case that illustrates America's bizarre and quasi-colonial relationship with the Bahamas, the U.S. Coast Guard announced today that, while its officers were just buzzing around in Bahamian airspace over Andros Island, about 154 miles from Miami, its officers "smelled" marijuana. It turns out they were flying over a sprawling marijuana farm. So the American military burned the farm down, despite the fact that it sits in a different country.
"On Wednesday F
All told, the American military destroyed 460,000 pounds of Bahamian weed.
.@USCG, @DEAHQ and @RBPFPolice eradicated more than 200,000 illegal marijuana plants in the Bahamas. Read more here https://t.co/W3uYO1GP38 pic.twitter.com/pemI2cXDvi— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 22, 2019
According to the Coast Guard Aviation Association, the U.S. government began Operation Bahamas Turks and Caicos, or OPBAT, in 1982 during the height of then-President Ronald Reagan's War on Drugs. The Coast Guard reportedly started the project after two infamous drug lords, George Jung and Carlos Lehder, had set up a huge cocaine-smuggling business in the island nation. (The men would later be profiled in the 2001 movie Blow, in which Johnny Depp played Jung.) The U.S. Army then stationed members of its 101st Airborne Division on the island from 1986 to 2007.
Even in 1990, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) criticized OPBAT as being needlessly complicated and expensive.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"U.S. agencies are expanding air interdiction efforts in the Bahamas, including
But the Coast Guard is still apparently flying around the Bahamas to hunt for drugs.
"The efforts put forth by the Coast Guard, DEA, and the Bahamian Police Force is another success story highlighting the effectiveness of OPBAT's counter-drug operation," OPBAT Director Mike Benson said today in a media release.
Congrats on finding all of that scary pot!
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!