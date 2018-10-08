Miami Will Be Screwed by 2050 Unless We Cut All Carbon Emissions ASAP, UN Warns

Miami-Dade could impose fees that would require new developments to help pay for the costs associated with sea-level rise.

A new United Nations report warns that much of the world will be screwed by the year 2040 unless we basically reduce carbon emissions to zero. And Miami will likely be destroyed by hurricane storm surge. Happy Monday!

The latest report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is, honestly, the sort of thing that should force the world's citizens out into the streets. Per the IPCC — a collection of top climate scientists — the planet has about 12 years left to massively cut carbon emissions to ensure temperatures rise only 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by 2100. Per the IPCC, humans need to slash carbon output to 45 percent below 2010 levels by 2030 and to straight-up zero by 2050. Otherwise, the world will probably begin seeing massive droughts, floods, and food shortages by 2040.

That benchmark is lower than the one set by the global Paris Agreement, which aimed to prevent the planet from warming by 3 degrees Celsius. As it stands, only a handful of nations are even on track to hit their Paris benchmarks. President Donald Trump has instead pulled the United States out of the Paris accord.