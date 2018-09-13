Warriors of Liberty City Is About a Black Community Coming Together

I've had many epic accomplishments in my entertainment career, but the most important project of my life will debut later this week. For months, a favorable buzz has been building for Warriors of Liberty City, the six-episode Starz docuseries that follows the lives of everyone involved in the youth sports program that the late Sam Johnson and I founded 28 years ago.

Warriors tells not only part of my life story but also the story of an entire community coming together to give the next generation a fighting chance at prosperity. The show is really about the parents who volunteer for the Liberty City Optimist Club, putting nothing but sweat equity into helping children in the neighborhood.

That's a major reason LeBron James and his business partner and longtime friend Maverick Carter signed on as executive producers alongside myself and Evan Rosenfeld, the Miami documentarian making it big in Hollywood.